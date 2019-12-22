Almanac: Baldness

On December 22, 1997, the FDA approved Propecia, a once-a-day pill for combating the genetic condition known as male pattern baldness.

The supposed link between hair and virility dates back to at least the Biblical story of Samson. Advertisements touting supposed baldness cure-alls flourished during the 19th century, and absolutely blossomed during the TV age.

As for Propecia, a prescription-only pill, it CAN slow hair loss, or even promote limited hair growth among some men, but in a bitter irony it can adversely affect virility in some who take it as well.

Definitely ask your doctor, would be our best advice. Far from camouflaging their hair loss, some bald but bold men have always embraced it. Way back in 1985, our late colleague Bob Simon paid a visit to a Bald-Headed Men of America convention. "If you don't have it, flaunt it!" said one participant.

bald-men-at-lodi-calif-restaurant-620.jpg More

Patrons at a California restaurant where bald men get a discount off the menu. CBS News

And in 2004 our John Blackstone dropped in for lunch at a bald-friendly restaurant in Lodi, California. There's even a bald guy's menu – the less hair, the bigger the discount!

Treat it, hide it, or flaunt it ... more than enough options for any bald man to try to wrap his head around.

Story produced by Robert Marston.

Nature: Reindeer

Jim Gaffigan: No, December is NOT a "most wonderful time"

Sunday Profile: Jennifer Lopez