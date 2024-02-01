The Almanack for February 2024

The Almanack

FEBRUARY

"You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time."

— Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865)

Mid-atlantic weather watch: Seasonable at first with a light wintry mix, then turning mild (Feb. 1-5) becoming very warm with rain, then windy, cooler and more seasonable (6-10); seasonable and dry at first, then milder (11-15); a wintry mix, followed by rain and then turning cooler and dry (16-20); rain at first, colder with light snow or flurries, then dry (21-25); turning wet with rain, followed by mild and dry weather (26-29).

Severe weather watch: The Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack sees no severe weather patterns in the Mid-Atlantic Region during the month of February.

Full moon: February’s full moon will occur on Feb. 24 in 2024. It was called snow moon, where the snow was deepest, while many other tribes called it wolf moon because of all of the howling heard during the month, which just happens to be the middle of their breeding season. And because there is such an extreme scarcity of game to hunt everywhere during this month, it was also aptly referred to as hunger moon.

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil on Feb. 2, 2023 during the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. PETA is hoping to replace the weather-predicting groundhog with a giant gold coin.

Special notes: Punxsutawney Phil makes his annual and much-anticipated appearance on Friday, Feb. 2, when he issues his prediction of the coming of spring. If it is a sunny day and this little marmota monax sees his shadow, he will retreat post haste underground, to remain there for another six weeks of winter. If it is cloudy and he doesn’t get scared by his own shadow, spring will come early in 2024.

The Christian Festival of Lights, or Candlemas, is celebrated on Feb. 2 as well. As part of a long tradition, many churches would display many more candles on this day during their daily services. Not only did it make the service a special one, but it also was believed that the additional light would provide protection from illness and plague in the coming year. Shrove Tuesday (or Fat Tuesday, the start of Mardi Gras) is Feb. 13 and Ash Wednesday is Feb. 14, marking the beginning of Lent.

Jeanne Small holds a tray of just-fried fastnachts, yet to be powdered, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Hagerstown.

Holidays: Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, falls on Tuesday in 2024. Show that special someone just how special they are and how much you appreciate them. The birthdays of Presidents Abraham Lincoln (Monday, Feb. 12) and George Washington (Thursday, Feb. 22) are collectively celebrated on President’s Day, which falls on Monday, Feb. 19, providing us with an extended holiday weekend. Enjoy!

The garden: It's a good time to stroll around and trim back any branches that were damaged by the ravages of winter. If you haven't yet applied your dormant spray to your fruit trees, do it now.

Stored summer flowering bulbs may try to start into growth if they are subjected to heat. They should be kept very dry, and stored at 45° F. If they are shriveling, put them into slightly damp peat moss, but keep them cool.

The farm: Best for planting root crops (Feb. 1,7-8); best for weeding and stirring the soil (17-18); best for planting above-ground crops (11-12), best for harvesting all crops (4-6); best days to set hens and incubators (1-3,16-29); slaughter and butcher meat (9-15); transplant (9-15); harvest and store grains (2-8); wean animals (4-12).

J. Gruber’s thought for today’s living:

“You only reap what you sow, so be sure to spread more kindness and consideration for your fellow man than envy or ill will.”

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack carries on mission begun in 1797