This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Almas Caviar and 10 Other Foods Only the Rich Can Afford

Every now and then, you hear about restaurants serving up exorbitantly high-priced dishes — a $12,000 pizza here, a $4,000 plate of curry there — and you might think, “Oh, it probably costs so much because it’s sprinkled with edible gold flakes.” In most cases, you’d be right.

But sometimes certain foods are so expensive because they are incredibly rare, in-demand and oh-so-pleasing to the palette. Only the ultra-wealthy can afford to splurge on these foods, as their prices reach absurdly high.

Read on to learn about 11 of the most expensive foods in the world and see what it costs to live like a billionaire.

Jamón Ibérico de Bellota (Iberian Ham)

Price: $160 per pound

One taste of jamón Ibérico de bellota and you’ll feel justified spending so much money on ham. This is what the Spanish royals eat. Made from acorn-fed wild pigs from the Southwestern Iberian peninsula, jamón Ibérico de bellota has sweetness tempered with saltiness and a touch of acidity, similar to Parmesan. Additionally, its fat has a melting point so low that it dissolves on the tongue and coats the palate like cream.

You don’t have to be wealthy to enjoy jamón Ibérico de bellota because a little goes a long way. Pick up an ounce or two for $15 to $25, and serve it on a special occasion with a full-bodied red wine, such as Chianti.

La Bonnotte Potatoes

Price: About $300 per pound

Starch, fiber, potassium and vitamin C: The humble potato’s constituents don’t exactly jump out at you and scream, “Eat me, I’m special!” La Bonnotte potatoes differ from regular spuds, however, thanks to the microclimate and terroir of Noirmoutier-en-l’Île, the island off the western coast of France where they grow.

Get ideas of how to serve these special spuds.

The skin of La Bonnotte potatoes have a saline quality that comes from seawater that seeps into the soil and an almond-like, nutty flesh that comes from the kelp-enriched, sandy soil. If you can’t spend $300 on La Bonnotte potatoes, you can achieve a similar taste with immature red or purple potatoes by salting and seasoning the cooking water properly.

Black Ivory Coffee

Price: About $1,000 per pound

You might have heard of Kopi Luwak, the gourmet coffee beans harvested from the scat of civets. Black Ivory coffee is the same concept but with a different animal — it comes from elephant dung. During the elephants’ long digestive process, enzymes break down the chemicals that cause bitterness in the beans, resulting in a smoother, less acidic cup of coffee.

Worth Reusing: Thrifty Uses for Leftover Coffee Grounds

Time will tell if Black Ivory takes off or if investors need to “dump” their shares, but as of July 2018, you can buy Black Ivory coffee online. If this coffee is a bit out of your price range, but you crave a steaming cup of brew “number two,” you can buy Kopi Luwak for about $330 per pound.

Matsutake Mushrooms

Price: About $55 per pound

The most expensive mushrooms in the world, matsutakes grow in North America, South Korea, Canada, Finland and Sweden, but most are exported to Japan, where there is a high demand. Matsutakes have cultural significance in Japan, where they symbolize fertility and happiness. Other notable symbolic foods include horse meat sashimi (for strength) and the sperm sacs of cod (for virility).

On the Other Hand: Cheap Foods — Like Mushrooms — You Should Throw on the Grill

Kobe Beef

Price: $1,475 for 5 pounds

Luscious marbling, an intense beef flavor and a natural tenderness found in even the toughest cuts make Kobe beef the holy grail of meat for beef aficionados.

Kobe beef has to meet specific certification criteria. Most notably, it must score between 10 and 12 on the Japanese marbling scale — USDA Prime equates to about four — and come from a 100 percent pure Tajima cow born within Hyogo Prefecture.

Some restaurants try to pass off Wagyu — a term that refers to all Japanese beef — as Kobe, but they are not the same. Only nine restaurants serve true Kobe beef in the U.S., and even high-end establishments have been called out after diners found they were trying to pass off Wagyu beef as Kobe.

If you see Kobe on a restaurant menu, ask to see a certification. (It’s part of the agreement between resellers in America and suppliers.) If the restaurant doesn’t have one, then you’re paying too much for your meal.