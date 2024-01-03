The almighty Dollar: A new Dollar Tree discount store to open in Midlands. Here’s where

Dollar dollar bill, y’all.

Dollar Tree, the national retailer known for its deep discounts, is prepping a new store in the 200 block of Travis Avenue in Saluda, northwest of downtown. Nearby businesses include a Burger King, a Family Dollar and a 7-Eleven, among several others.

An opening date for the Saluda store has not been publicly announced, but work on the facility appeared reasonably near completion when a reporter briefly went by recently.

There are more than 8,000 Dollar Tree stores across the U.S., according to data company ScrapeHero. That includes a host of stores across South Carolina and the Midlands. The company already has a presence in Saluda County: There’s a Dollar Tree/Family Dollar combo store on the Columbia Highway in Leesville, less than a half-mile from the Saluda traffic circle at Highways 378 and 391. That one opened just more than a year ago.

Dollar Tree was long known for offering all of its items for $1. However, it changed its standard price point in 2022, and now offers most items for $1.25, according to a piece from Yahoo Finance.

Saluda remains a largely rural area, with about 18,000 residents as of 2021, according to census data. About 6,100 cars per day pass down Travis Avenue near where the new Dollar Tree will be, per state traffic data.