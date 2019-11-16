Is Almonty Industries's (TSE:AII) Share Price Gain Of 188% Well Earned?

While Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 14% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 188% higher than it was. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

Given that Almonty Industries didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Almonty Industries has grown its revenue at 25% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Along the way, the share price gained 42% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say Almonty Industries is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 11% in the last year, Almonty Industries shareholders lost 13%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.6% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. You could get a better understanding of Almonty Industries's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

