Almost £1 million spent on severance pay for Tory ministers during year of leadership chaos

Boris Johnson accepted £18,860 when he left No 10 in September 2022 - Alberto Pezzali/AP

Almost a million pounds in taxpayer money was given to ministers in severance pay in a “year of chaos” during which the Conservatives changed leader twice.

More than £933,000 was handed to outgoing ministers who quit or were sacked from the Government in the months when Boris Johnson was forced out of Downing Street, Liz Truss’s tenure ended after 49 days and Rishi Sunak eventually entered Number 10.

Combined with the £2.9 million pounds spent on severance for special advisers, taxpayers spent £3.83 million on golden goodbyes during the tumultuous year of three Tory prime ministers.

Statistics compiled by the Labour Party have revealed how much each member of the Government was given in severance for the 2022–23 financial year.

Some ministers took the full three-month payoff to which they were entitled, which stands at £16,876, despite having held their roles for less than that amount of time.

Others kept severance payments despite returning to Government just weeks after leaving their original positions.

While such behaviour does not break government rules on severance pay, the figures show the financial impact of Tory infighting on taxpayers’ pockets.

Liz Truss also left with £18,860 despite only being prime minister for 7 weeks - Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Each departing minister under the age of 65 is entitled to three months of their final salary when they leave their position, regardless of how long they have been in post and whether they resigned, have been sacked or even had the whip removed.

They are only required to hand back the money if they return to a new role within three weeks.

Greg Clark and Shailesh Vara both accepted £16,876 after less than nine weeks in their respective positions of housing secretary and Northern Ireland secretary in the late stages of Mr Johnson’s premiership – for which they earned £11,100.

Brandon Lewis claimed two payments in less than four months after leaving his roles as Northern Ireland secretary in July 2022 and justice secretary in October 2022, collecting £33,752.

He had served in the former post for more than two years but was justice secretary for 49 days before he again claimed severance.

Grant Shapps and Dominic Raab both accepted their full severance despite returning to ministerial roles within three months of leaving office.

Mr Johnson accepted £18,860 when he left No 10, as did his successor Liz Truss after seven weeks in Downing Street.

Her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng also accepted his full entitlement after 40 days in post, during which he headed up the ill-fated mini-Budget.

Over the age of eligibility

Those who were sacked amid controversy have also accepted golden goodbyes, including Chris Pincher who claimed £7,920 despite losing his job amid allegations he drunkenly groped two men.

Peter Bone, 71, who was stripped of the party whip and ousted by his constituents following claims of bullying and sexual misconduct, accepted £5,593 in severance despite being over the age of eligibility for payment under the rules.

Emily Thornberry, Labour’s shadow attorney general, called the payments the “wages of chaos”.

She said: “In a year when families were desperately struggling to pay their bills and put food on the table, it is disgraceful to think that more than £900,000 was spent on severance payments for the ministers who helped to deepen that misery.

“It is especially appalling to see so many Tory MPs who felt entitled to claim three months’ severance for just a few weeks’ work; to accept new jobs while still benefiting from the previous severance payment they had received; or to pick up their payouts even after being forced out due to misconduct,” she added.

Christine Jardine, the Liberal Democrats’ Cabinet Office spokesman, said it was a “shocking waste of taxpayers’ money” and that “the cost of Conservative chaos crisis is unacceptable”.

A government spokesman said: “There are long-standing rules in place to determine what ministers are entitled to receive as severance pay.”