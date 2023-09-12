Almost 10,000 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of Russia’s all-out war, 17,000+ more injured – UN

Shelling of Vinnytsia airport - people were trapped under the rubble, nine of them could not be saved

Not less than 27,149 Ukrainian civilians have been killed or injured since Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, to Sept. 10, 2023, reported the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR).

Of these, 9,614 were killed and 17,535 wounded.

The UN also notes that 21,941 casualties were from the territory controlled by Kyiv, while 5,208 casualties were recorded in the temporarily occupied territories.

According to the report, more than 1,700 children fell victim to the Russian invasion, of whom 554 died.

The UN number is considered a minimum, as the organization requires corroborating evidence to include a casualty, which is not always available in an active warzone.

