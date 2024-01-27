Almost 100 combat clashes take place over past day – General Staff

A total of 98 combat clashes took place at the front over the past day, with the largest number on the Avdiivka front – 29 clashes.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 27 January

Details: A total of 98 combat clashes took place over the last day.

In total, the Russians launched 8 missile strikes with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles against the civil infrastructure of Myrnohrad and Novohradivka (Donetsk Oblast) and Antonivka (Kherson Oblast), 4 airstrikes, and 78 strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Over the past day, the Russians also conducted another airstrike, using four Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Ukraine’s air defence destroyed all drones.

The Russians hit the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with an Iskander ballistic missile in the morning.

Over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts suffered from airstrikes.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, conducting intense sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 Russian attacks near Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight Russian attacks near Terny and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 11 Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the Russians who do not abandon their attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 20 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, as well as 9 more attacks near Opytne, Vodiane Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian soldiers continued to restrain the Russians near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled 14 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack near Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks north of Pryiutne, south of Chervone, west of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces extend their efforts to expand the established bridgehead. Despite the losses, the Russians do not abandon attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, they carried out four unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict casualties in manpower and equipment on the Russian occupying forces, exhausting the Russians along the entire front line.

