Almost 10m illegal cigarettes seized by Irish police

Cigarettes worth over €8.2m (£7.2m) have been discovered after a vehicle was searched in County Louth on Friday, gardaí (Irish police) have said.

About 9.8m illicit cigarettes, branded Platinum Seven, were found with the assistance of detector dog, Toby.

Police said it represented a loss of about €6.4m (£5.6m) to the Irish exchequer.

The seizure was made as part of an intelligence-led operation between Revenue Ireland officers and gardaí targeting the supply of illegal tobacco products.

Revenue Ireland said a man in his 60s has been questioned and investigations were ongoing.