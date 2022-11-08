Almost $150,000 worth of items stolen from Bartow County construction site, deputies say

Deputies with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the reported theft of over $140,000 worth of items stolen from a construction site in Adairsville.

Deputies were called to a construction site in the 200 block of Manning Mill Road on Oct.31.

Witnesses told authorities that crews left the job site around 6 p.m. on Friday and came back on Monday at 8 a.m. and noticed fresh tire tracks on the ground. Witnesses said a huge amount of building supplies and equipment had been stolen.

Video footage from a gas station across the road from the work site shows the suspect vehicle leaving the property.

Deputies say the items stolen are valued at $146,148.07.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050, ext. 6026.

