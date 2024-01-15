UPDATE: Power main restored following local outage

UPDATE @12:15 a.m.

Power has been mostly restored to those affected by a power outage late Sunday night.

Ohio Edison reported that 1,899 customers were without power in Clark County.

This included 1,224 customers in Pike Township. Ohio Edison serves a total of 1,305 customers here.

Ohio Edison is now reporting less than five customers without power in Pike Township as of 12:15 a.m., according to its website.

-INITIAL STORY-

Almost 2,000 people are currently without power in parts of the Miami Valley.

Ohio Edison is reporting that approximately 1,899 people are without power in Clark County Sunday night.

The impacted Clark County communities:

Pike Township: 1,224 (Almost all of this township is without power as Ohio Edison serves a total of 1,305 customers here)

North Hampton: 162

Bethel Township: 204

New Carlisle: 163

German Township: 95

Springfield: 49

Power is expected to be restored between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Monday.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused this outage.











