Almost 200,000 chickens die in factory farm fire in Middletown Saturday

A building fire resulted in $1 million in damage and the death of almost 200,000 chickens Saturday in Middletown.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal, the Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown received a report of a brush fire in the area of 1800 Middleneck Road around 7 p.m. While on the way to the location of the brush fire, responding units received additional reports about a building fire at the same address. When first responders arrived, they discovered a large two-story commercial egg-producing facility engulfed in intense flames and heavy smoke.

A second alarm was issued to assist with extinguishing the fire. Multiple fire companies from Delaware and Maryland responded to the call.

MORE BREAKING NEWS: Smyrna woman killed after being hit by 3 vehicles, including state trooper

No civilian injuries were reported. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office said an investigate into this incident is active.

You can contact reporter Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Fire at Puglisi Egg Farm in Middletown kills nearly 200000 chickens