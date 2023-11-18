Almost 3,000 trucks stuck queuing on border with Poland

Around 2,800 trucks have clustered at three checkpoints on the border with Poland due to protests by Polish hauliers.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service (SBGS), during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: The official said about 2,800 trucks were queuing up as of the morning of 18 November. The border guards have seen a slight growth in the number of trucks compared to the previous day.

"The largest number of trucks is at the Krakivets checkpoint: about 1,200 trucks, 1,100 trucks at the Yahodyn checkpoint and 500 trucks at Rava-Ruska," Demchenko said.

In addition, Demchenko said hauliers have begun to choose other routes, so there is congestion at different checkpoints. Specifically, around 1,200 have clustered at the Shehyni checkpoint.

The official stressed that passenger vehicles are free to cross the border, and traffic is not blocked for them.

Background: Traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border remains hampered due to Polish hauliers blocking traffic towards three checkpoints: Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Krakivets-Korczowa and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne.

Representatives of Polish road hauliers blocking the border with Ukraine claimed that recent talks with Ukrainian officials failed to put an end to the dispute.

On 6 November, dozens of Polish hauliers began blocking three border crossings with Ukraine.

