Almost $3 Trillion Wiped From Negative-Yielding Bonds

Alice Gledhill and Ye Xie
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The global stockpile of negative-yielding bonds has dropped to the lowest level in more than six years -- with almost $3 trillion making the leap back into positive-yield territory in just two days last week -- in one of the most visible indications yet that the era of easy money is coming to an end.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The pool of subzero bonds -- which offer investors a guaranteed loss if held to maturity -- now stands at about $4.9 trillion, the lowest since December 2015, according to Bloomberg index data. In Europe, the amount has cratered 80% since a December 2020 peak to the equivalent of $1.9 trillion, the lowest since September 2015; it was zero in 2014.

This shift marks the beginning of the end for a mind-boggling anomaly in modern finance -- people paying to lend out money. Negative rates were good for borrowers since it meant they, not investors, would effectively get paid interest. On the flip side, the situation incentivized bond investors to speculate in other assets in their hunt for yield, and prolonged the life of companies that might’ve collapsed otherwise.

“The decline in the universe of negatively yielding bonds has the potential to become self-reinforcing as certain investors such as insurance companies and pension funds, who in previous years extended maturities and went down the rating spectrum to avoid negative yields, are now under less pressure to do so,” strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou at JPMorgan Chase & Co. wrote in a note to clients.

Negative-yielding debt is disappearing as central banks worldwide start to withdraw emergency pandemic support to tackle red-hot inflation -- reducing demand for bonds, pushing their prices down and their yields up. European Central Bank Governing Council Member Klaas Knot said on Sunday he expects an interest-rate increase as early as the fourth quarter, while U.S. payrolls data on Friday stoked expectations for aggressive moves around the globe.

“As central banks normalize policy, through rate hikes and (more slowly) balance sheet reduction, the drop is set to continue,” said Vincent Chaigneau, head of research at Generali Investments.

In Germany, one of the world’s major bastions of negative rates, 10-year yields posted a 10th straight daily increase, the longest advance in 22 years. They have risen to 23 basis points from minus 18 basis points at the end of 2021.

Underscoring the risk of an abrupt shift in monetary policy, borrowing costs for most-indebted European governments, including Greece and Italy, have surged since the hawkish pivot of the ECB last week. The moves in government bonds are spilling over into corporate credit. Funding costs for euro high-grade borrowers have jumped above 1% for the first time since June 2020.

But JPMorgan’s strategists said a shift away from negative yields and negative policy rates could actually create a “tailwind” for major economies, as “the previous unintended consequences from negative rates abate.” Negative rates have led to mis-allocation of capital, lowered bank profitability, clogged credit creation, and impaired functioning of money markets, the strategists said.

(Corrects characterization of negative-yielding bonds in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Retailer of brand name buyouts, closeouts is opening 2 large Kansas City area stores

    Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is coming to Kansas City. The store sells everything from food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty products, flooring, pet supplies and seasonal items. Find out where.

  • Dodge Charger Crashes During Georgia Police Chase

    They ran from the law and paid for it with their lives…

  • Silver Prices Rally in the Wake of Strong Economic Data

    Silver prices rally as mounting inflationary pressures and strong European economic data weaken the US dollar.

  • Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull Facebook

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has once again threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from Europe if it is unable to keep transferring user data back to the U.S., amid negotiations between regulators to replace a scrapped privacy pact.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull Faceboo

  • Cummins To Take Full Control Of Former JV With Westport

    Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has agreed to acquire the remaining stake in the former Cummins Westport Joint Venture from Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT). Financial terms were not disclosed. CMI will operate the business as the sole owner. The Cummins Westport Inc. joint venture agreement terminated effective December 31, 2021. Cummins will also buy Westport’s interest in the intellectual property developed by the JV in support of the JV’s spark-ignited engines, with proceeds to Westport of

  • Doc's Morning Line: This Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl trip is only the beginning

    America loves this guy. It just doesn’t know it yet. Middle American sensibilities, urban swag. Opie meets Eminem.

  • The Road To Super Bowl LVI

    The Road To Super Bowl LVI ran through some tough teams. Let's recap the playoffs so far and look at key matchups for both squads. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)

  • Ford Confirms Production Will Be Rolled Back at Some Plants This Week

    The stock was holding up despite the news. It isn't a surprise to investors that the shortage of semiconductors is limiting output.

  • Arm deal collapse leaves SoftBank asset sales in disarray

    The collapse of SoftBank Group Corp's deal to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia marks a major setback to the Japanese conglomerate's efforts to generate funds at time when valuations across its portfolio are under pressure. The deal, which had met with industry opposition, fell through because of regulatory hurdles, a source told Reuters, with an initial public offering of Arm planned instead. Analysts have questioned the prospects for such a move, given SoftBank's earlier plan to sell Arm, and its IPO track record with many portfolio companies trading below their listing price.

  • Ben & Jerry’s thinks NATO should chill a little over Ukraine

    Ben & Jerry's wants US troops to stay home instead of heading to Eastern Europe, where Russia is menacing Ukraine. The ice cream company has a long record of advocating against NATO's presence in Europe.

  • Stocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell late in the Monday session amid renewed declines in big tech names. Benchmark Treasury yields were little changed as investors assessed the outlook for monetary policy ahead of key inflation data later this week.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull Face

  • China's U.S.-Born Skater Faces Online Vitriol After Fall

    Chinese athletes facing intense pressure at the winter games in Beijing. It's particularly tough for foreign-born athletes like figure skater Zhu Yi who was the subject of online abuse after she fell during her performances. Bloomberg's Kurumi Mori reports on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Some school districts lifting mask mandates as Omicron cases recede

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details how some school districts are lifting mask mandates as Omicron cases continue to drop, the FDA's take on vaccinations for children ages 5+, and the outlook for the pandemic.

  • Battered Indian Bonds Get Some Relief on Auction Cancelation

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian bonds gained after the central bank scrapped a weekly debt sale amid rising yields with a central bank rate decision due on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaThe yield on the benchmark 10-y

  • Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 falls to a new all-time low

    Apple's latest MacBook Pros are among the best we saw last year, and you can now find them at an all-time low price at Amazon.

  • Jack Easterby continues to stay a step ahead of everyone

    Jack Easterby may not know much about operating a football team. He definitely knows how to stay one step ahead of anyone and everyone who may be trying to drag him down. Easterby, who has become sufficiently trusted by Texans owner Cal McNair to basically run the show in Houston, has survived various controversies and [more]

  • Biden to halt gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be halted if Russia invades Ukraine and stressed unity with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the West rallies to avert a war in Europe.After a meeting with Scholz in Washington Monday, Biden said Russian forces crossing into Ukraine would trigger a shutdown of the decade-old pipeline project from Russia to Germany.BIDEN: "If Russia invades, that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine again, then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it." Scholz said the United States and Germany had the same approach to Ukraine, Russia and sanctions, but did not directly confirm the Nord Stream 2 plans.Whether the U.S. and Germany are on the same page over the $11 billion project has become a crucial question as the two major democracies lead NATO allies in pushback against Russian President Vladimir Putin.Russia has amassed some 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border. It denies it is planning an invasion, but U.S. officials say an attack could occur within days or weeks.Scholz told reporters Russia would pay a very high price if it invaded Ukraine.SCHOLZ: "We will be united. We will act together. And we will take all the necessary steps."Biden and Scholz emphasized that they preferred diplomacy as a solution. In Moscow Monday, French President Emmanual Macron held more than five hours of talks over dinner with Vladimir Putin, telling the Russian President he wishes to avoid war and build trust. Putin said the talks were useful. PUTIN (Russian):"The President preferred to come to Russia to share opinions about what we should do next. And some of his ideas and proposals, about which I think are too early to speak, but I think these ideas could form a basis for our further joint steps." The pair are set to speak again following Macron's visit to Ukraine this week.

  • Taiwanese supplier to chip producers announces expansion

    GlobalWafers Co., which supplies silicon wafers to semiconductor manufacturers, says it will invest $3.6 billion in facilities in Asia, the United States and Europe after its attempt to acquire Germany’s Siltronic AG failed. Sunday’s announcement comes amid shortages of processor chips and other semiconductors that are disrupting auto manufacturing, smartphone and other industries. The Taiwanese company said the 100 billion New Taiwan dollars ($3.6 billion) earmarked for the purchase will go into expanding its production capacity instead.

  • The people fighting price rises by trying to buy nothing

    A surge of interest in Buy Nothing groups is a sign buyers are hunting for new ways to avoid inflation.

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to