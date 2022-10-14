Almost 30 occupiers lay down their arms and leave their positions near Kreminna

ALONA MAZURENKO – FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 14:48



Serhiy Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that 27 Russians left their positions near Kreminna.

Source: Haidai’s Telegram channel



Quote: "Advanced units of the 488th Motorised Rifle Division (military unit 12721, PPD - Klyntsy, Bryansk region) of the 144th Motorised Rifle Division of the Russian Federation are trying to hold the line of occupation in the Kreminna of Luhansk Oblast.



But in just two days, on October 11-12, these advanced positions were deserted by 27 soldiers who laid down their arms and refused to obey the orders of their command."



Details: Haidai, referring to the Center for Strategic Communications, reported that after interviews [carried out by the Russian Federation] that included elements of pressure, 22 of the soldiers were arrested and taken into custody, and 5, successfully intimidated, returned to their positions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!