Almost 300,000 will fly to ‘amber list’ countries by Sunday

Destinations for the flights will include holiday resorts in Spain, Greece, Italy and France - Jason Alden/Bloomberg
Up to 270,000 people will fly to "amber list" countries from the UK by the weekend amid growing confidence among the vaccinated that it is safe to travel.

Analysis for The Telegraph shows more than 1,300 flights are scheduled to go to "amber" countries in the five days to Sunday at a rate of up to 54,000 passengers a day, with destinations including holiday resorts in Spain, Greece, Italy and France.

Seven of the 10 biggest UK tour operators are exploiting confusion in the Government's guidance to fly holidaymakers to countries or islands deemed safe for non-essential travel by the Foreign office despite being on the "amber list".

It flies in the face of renewed appeals by Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, on Wednesday for the public not to fly to "amber" destinations other than for "extreme" reasons such as caring for a dying relative.

Mr Johnson told MPs: "It is very, very clear – you should not be going to an 'amber list' country except for some extreme circumstance, such as the serious illness of a family member. You should not be going to an 'amber list' country on holiday."

Mr Hancock told a Downing Street press conference: "If you want to holiday abroad, that is what the 'green list' is for, or holiday at home."

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said on Wednesday night that enforcement was being stepped up to ensure travellers obeyed quarantine rules and families should expect "a knock on the door", the Daily Mail reported.

However, the Government's attempt to dampen demand faced a European challenge as EU ambassadors on Wednesday backed plans to allow vaccinated non-EU holidaymakers to visit the bloc this summer, as forecast earlier this week by The Telegraph.

The EU will decide next week on the countries to include on its "green list". Destinations will have to meet a threshold of having infection rates below 75 cases per 100,000. Britain is comfortably within that, but there are EU concerns about the spread of the Indian variant.

Evidence of the potential demand from Britons was confirmed by Cirium, a global aviation data firm, which revealed the number of scheduled flights and passengers to Italy, Greece and Spain were set to increase by up to 200 per cent in the next three days.

They include a doubling to Spain, from 38 flights on Wednesday to 80 on Saturday carrying up to 16,000 travellers, a trebling to Italy from six to 19, carrying up to 3,400, and France rising from six to 10.

The seven holiday companies flying to "amber" countries between now and early June are TUI, Easyjet, BA, Expedia, Lastminute.com, Virgin and Travel Republic, according to Which.

TUI, Britain's biggest tour operator, is flying hundreds of holidaymakers on some 20 flights this week to amber-listed Corfu, Kos, Rhodes, Cuba, St Lucia, Tenerife and Lanzarote. They are deemed safe for "non-essential" trips by the Foreign Office, meaning holidaymakers can get travel insurance.

Paul Charles, the chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said the Government appeared determined to suppress the demand because of fears Border Force resources and quarantine checks could be overwhelmed. "That's why they are trying to reduce the numbers travelling," he claimed.

However, Mr Hancock said quarantine controls were robust, with 30,000 home visits in the past week to people self-isolating after returning from "amber list" countries. He maintained that even vaccinated people should be wary about travelling because of higher Covid rates in Europe.

Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer, compared the risk of holidaying in countries with higher levels of the virus even after vaccination to jumping into different levels of shark-infested pools.

He said: "When you go abroad, jumping into a pond with one shark in it or jumping into a pond with 100 sharks in it, it changes the likelihood that you're going to get bitten.

"The disease levels in these different countries that are potential destinations are all very different, and some of them still have quite high levels of disease activity compared to the UK."

