Almost 300 birds seized at major cockfighting operation in Grand Prairie, police say

Grand Prairie police closed down a $500,000 cockfighting operation this week after seizing almost 300 roosters, hens and chicks, police said in a news release.

No arrests were announced, but the investigation continued Friday.

The animals were seized Tuesday as Grand Prairie detectives, officials with Grand Prairie animal services and members of nonprofit organization Animal Investigation and Response executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Corral Road in Grand Prairie.

Authorities found roosters, chicks and hens suspected of being bred to fight. After being rescued, the animals were placed in several facilities in the area, including Tri-City Animal Shelter.

Grand Prairie detectives also located gaffs, knives, numerous medications, supplements, syringes and other implements used during cockfighting and to alter roosters into fighting birds. Cash also was found at the location.