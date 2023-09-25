Almost 320 scholarships pulled at Florida private school over ‘direct ties’ to Communist China

ORLANDO, Fla. — Unless Park Maitland School successfully appeals its suspension from Florida’s school voucher programs, nearly 320 of its students will not be able to use state scholarships to help pay tuition at the Orange County private school.

On Friday, Florida announced that Park Maitland and the former Parke House Academy — now run by Park Maitland — and two private school campuses in Broward County had been yanked from state voucher programs because of what Gov. Ron DeSantis called “direct ties to the Chinese Communist Party.”

Those programs, expanded this year to make all students eligible, provide private school scholarships worth on average about $8,000 a year.

The unusual Friday evening announcement blindsided Park Maitland parents and administrators, who denied the state’s claims and said their well-regarded school was being wrongly portrayed.

The school’s current enrollment was not available, but last year it had about 540 students in pre-kindergarten to eighth grade, according to data from the Florida Department of Education. A similar enrollment this year would mean more than half of Park Maitland’s students would be impacted by the state’s decision.

Parents received emails Friday from the Florida Department of Education telling them “no further scholarship payments will be issued” for their children to attend Park Maitland, according to Step Up For Students, which administers most of Florida’s voucher programs.

DeSantis, who has called the Chinese Communist Party the “greatest geopolitical threat” to the United States, did not provide any evidence of ties between China and the schools when he announced their suspension from voucher programs but said such connections were prohibited by a law he signed in May.

The governor’s announcement said those ties to China posed “an imminent threat to the health, safety, and welfare of these school’s students and the public.”

‘Verified their connections’

On Monday, the education department said it had investigated the four campuses and “verified their connections” to China. As proof, the department pointed to statements on the schools’ websites.

They said the schools were part of Spring Education Group, which is “controlled by Primavera Holdings Limited, an investment firm (together with its affiliates) principally based in Hong Kong with operations in China, Singapore, and the United States, that is itself owned by Chinese persons residing in Hong Kong.”

Cailey Myers, a spokeswoman for the education department, said the schools had 15 days to appeal the state’s decision. She did not respond to additional questions about the department’s investigation or if other evidence had turned up.

The schools in a statement Saturday pushed back against the state’s accusations.

“Our schools are locally run, abide by local, state, and federal laws, and do not have ties to any government or political party, either foreign or domestic,” the statement said.

Michael Anna, Park Maitland’s head of school, did not respond to questions on Monday, nor did Spring Education, which is based in Pennsylvania and runs about 230 schools in 19 states.

In 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that some parents in New York City worried about the sale of their children’s private school to Spring Education, citing concerns about the group’s Chinese backers and whether that posed issues for the privacy of student data.

In May, the paper reported that Primavera, Spring Education’s major investor, had in 2022 quietly purchased the Princeton Review and Tutor.com, raising some concerns “at a time of increased scrutiny of Chinese investment in the U.S.,” and noted it is also invested in TikTok’s parent company.

The Chinese Communist Party has been a focus of DeSantis for the past two years, and he has kept up those criticisms on the presidential campaign trail. This year, he also signed a law that banned TikTok from state-owned phones and aimed to end what he viewed as China’s influence in state universities.

“The Chinese Communist Party is not welcome in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said in a statement announcing the school’s suspensions. “We will not put up with any attempt to influence students with a communist ideology or allow Floridians’ tax dollars to go to schools that are connected to our foreign adversaries.”

Reviving his campaign?

But people shouldn’t accept DeSantis’ allegations against the schools at face value, said Bob Jarvis, a law professor at Nova Southeastern University.

“DeSantis hasn’t been concerned about the law and about facts,” Jarvis said, adding that “he sees threats where there are no threats and sees problems where there are no problems.”

The governor is likely using the issue to revitalize his presidential campaign “that is obviously going very badly,” he said.

“DeSantis has simply found an easy target. It sounds good,” Jarvis said. “‘I am denying American dollars to Chinese schools.’ [In doing so] he stirs up the worst fears in the American public.”

Park Maitland did not get an advance notice about the state’s decision and was working to help affected families so that their children did not have to change schools, Anna said in an emailed statement Saturday.

In addition to the 319 scholarship students at Park Maitland, another 229 are enrolled at Sagemont Preparatory School’s upper and lower campuses in Weston, according to Step Up.

If the schools’ suspensions remain in place, the students will not lose their scholarships but would have to enroll in other schools to use the state money. If they stayed at Park Maitland, where tuition is more than $20,000 a year, their families would have to pay the full bill tuition bill.

Park Maitland, founded in 1968, touts that on its campuses “learning begins in wonder.” Its Facebook page’s recent posts tout a new greenhouse, a lesson celebrating Johnny Appleseed and a visit by the local fire department.

Stunned parents react

Parents, some of whom did not want to be named, said the school did not impose an ideology or offer anything but quality academics, and they were stunned to learn about the state’s actions.

“There’s nothing going on at the school,” said Winter Springs parent David Bear, who has two children at Park Maitland. “It’s just out of complete left field.”

The state’s decision to remove four school campuses from its voucher programs is unusual.

Republican leaders who crafted Florida’s voucher laws gave the state only limited power to oversee participating private schools, which now top more than 2,000.

As the Orlando Sentinel reported in its 2017 “Schools Without Rules” series, some of the schools have hired teachers with criminal backgrounds, been evicted, set up in rundown facilities and falsified fire and health reports but still remained in the voucher programs.

In 2021, the Sentinel reported on Providence Christian Preparatory School, formerly Winners Primary School, a west Orange school that faced four state investigations but remained in the voucher programs.

The investigations came after a parent complained that “children of all ages are running out of the classroom screaming and hitting each other,” the Florida Department of Children and Families reported a staff member might have hurt a child and a science teacher — who had only a high school degree — was arrested for soliciting sexually explicit videos from a student.

Despite those problems, the school last school year enrolled nearly 180 scholarship students, who used more than $1 million in vouchers to cover their tuition bills, data from Step Up shows.

—Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun Sentinel contributed to this report.