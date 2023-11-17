Almost 4,000 cyberattacks on Ukraine detected – US Treasury Department

The Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) has recorded nearly 4,000 cyber incidents between January 2022 and September 2023.

Source: Graham Steele, US Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Institutions, at the Conference on Catastrophic Cyber Risk and a Potential Federal Insurance Response in New York

Details: This is three times more than in the pre-war period.

Steele added that Russia has coordinated destructive and disruptive cyberattacks against Ukraine, network penetration and espionage in countries perceived to be allies of Ukraine, and cyber-influence operations against people around the world.

He noted that cyber activity in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war is not limited to government actors.

Quote from Steele: "Cyber activity in the context of the Russia/Ukraine conflict is not limited to government actors. We have observed that non-state cyber actors on both sides of the conflict have targeted a wide range of organizations – including in the financial services sector – with relatively unsophisticated incidents known as distributed denial of service attacks (DDOS). In June 2023, pro-Russia hacktivist group NoName057(16) threatened to target Ukraine’s financial sector. In the following four days, numerous Ukrainian banks were targeted with DDoS attacks."

Background:

In May 2023, Ukraine officially joined the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE).

