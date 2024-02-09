Almost 40 fire hydrants fixed in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, Aqua Pennsylvania said they replaced almost 40 fire hydrants across Schuylkill County.

In a release sent out Tuesday, Aqua Pennsylvania announced the replacement of 37 previously broken fire hydrants in Shenandoah Borough, Butler Township, and West Mahanoy.

“We’re proud to serve this community and our partnership with emergency responders who put their lives on the line when responding to fire emergencies,” said Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca.

“Since the onset, the Borough has had a very good working relationship with Aqua, which is instrumental in facing the many challenges that the future will bring in updating the current infrastructure system,” said Shenandoah Borough Manager Tony Sajone.

Aqua Pennsylvania replaced the fire hydrants less than six months after getting the system from the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Shenandoah (MABS) back in July 2023.

