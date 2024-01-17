Almost 5,000 customers experience power outage in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH ― Almost 5,000 residents were briefly without power in the city Wednesday.

About 4,700 customers experienced a 20-minute power outage after a tree made contact with some Wisconsin Public Service equipment around noon.

A representative from the WEC Energy Group confirmed the report after their crews were able to restore power at 12:15 p.m.

