Almost 5,000 lorries leave for Poland after blockade ends

Ukraine’s border checkpoints are returning to operating at full capacity after the lifting of the blockade on truck traffic, with about 5,000 lorries having already left for Poland.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister, on Facebook

Quote: "Almost 5,000 lorries have crossed into Poland since the blockade of the three checkpoints Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska and Korczowa-Krakivets ended on 17 January. The largest checkpoint, Yahodyn, is once again processing 600 lorries a day, a number even higher than before the blockade. The number of vehicles leaving through Krakivets and Rava-Ruska is on the rise," the statement said.

Details: Kubrakov added that the effectiveness of the solution is currently being evaluated at Nyzhankovychi-Malhowice, where registration in eCherha has been temporarily suspended [eCherha is a free service open to carriers registered in the Shliakh system, which allows male drivers or volunteers to legally cross the border under martial law – ed.]. At present, the checkpoint is not operating at full capacity but is capable of handling 150 empty lorries per day, as it did when eCherha was in operation.

The minister noted that joint plans to create four additional border crossing points, supplementing the existing 14, are also being discussed with Poland.

Background: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has suggested Poland build an autobahn which would connect the village of Krakovets and the city of Rivne in Ukraine as a concession.

Support UP or become our patron!