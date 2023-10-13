Almost €500 million allocated for mine clearance in Ukraine

Ukraine has allocated about €500 million for mine clearance, which will be spent on survey equipment, machinery and equipment for bomb disposal experts.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting on 13 October

Details: He noted that Ukraine is consolidating the world to counter Russian aggression and recover our country.

In particular, this week, a conference on humanitarian demining was held in Zagreb with the participation of more than 40 states.

"The government delegation presented our plans for the disposal of Russian mine debris. We had a fruitful dialogue with our partners," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal said that taking into account previous support packages, about €500 million have been raised for demining for Ukraine. That includes, in particular, €100 million from Switzerland, about €20 million from Norway, €12.5 million from Sweden, €5 million from Croatia, €2 million from Austria, and €1.5 million each from Spain and Slovenia.

Quote: "Ukraine is grateful for every contribution, this is our joint work for the safety of future generations. The funds will be used to purchase survey equipment, demining equipment and equipment for bomb disposal experts. In addition, other assistance will come in the form of equipment and expert support."

Background:

Ukraine signed an intergovernmental agreement with Croatia on cooperation in mine action.

Ukraine will apply innovative approaches to demining; in particular, it plans to create a market for relevant services and offer partners to patronise a particular area of work in this area.

