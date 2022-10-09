Almost 500 Russian troops, helicopter destroyed in one day, says General Staff

Losses of Russia

The invading troops have also lost over 15,000 units of equipment, among them (loss over the past day in parentheses):

Tanks - 2,424 (+44)

Armored combat vehicles - 5,018 (+27)

Artillery systems - 1,407 (+2)

Multiple launch rocket systems - 340 (+2)

Air defense systems - 177 (+1)

Warplanes - 266 (+0)

Helicopters - 228 (+1)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 1,028 (+2)

Cruise missiles - 246 (+0)

Warships / military boats - 15 (+0)

Motor vehicles and fuel tankers - 3,823 (+12)

Special equipment - 131 (+0).

Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24. Oct. 9 marks the 228th day of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Invading Russian forces initially tried to advance from the north, east and south, attacking peaceful cities throughout Ukraine. Civilian targets across Ukrainian cities remain under sporadic Russian attack from the air, while settlements along the Russian border are regularly shelled.

During this time, the Kremlin has changed its war goals in Ukraine several times. After the failed operation to seize Kyiv, Russian troops retreated from Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy oblasts to concentrate on fighting for the parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts that were under Ukrainian control before the full-scale invasion.

Kherson is the only provincial capital under Russian control. Invading Russian forces currently occupy parts of Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhya oblasts.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched a counter-offensive in the northeast and south of Ukraine, striking at Russian ammunition depots and manpower clusters.

Shortly after the beginning of the Kherson counter-offensive, the Ukrainian army launched a counter-offensive in Kharkiv Oblast in the northeast of the country. Most of the oblast was liberated from Russian occupation in just a few days.

After the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield, the occupying “authorities” in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya oblasts held sham “referendums” on “accession” to Russia, and on Sept. 30, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of the captured Ukrainian territories.

On Sept. 21, a “partial mobilization” was declared in Russia.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine