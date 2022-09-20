Almost $6,000 worth of meth found during traffic stop in Hall County

What started as a traffic stop Saturday morning led to a drug bust of almost $6,000 worth of methamphetamine by a Hall County deputy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sept. 17, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Holly Springs Road near Gillsville.

During the stop, deputies found 78 grams of methamphetamine, rifles and a handgun.

Deputies arrested David Olvera Rivera, 34, of Gainesville.

TRENDING STORIES:

He’s charged with driving with a suspended license, expired registration and no proof of insurance.

Rivera is also facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the estimated street value of the methamphetamine is $5,900.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Rivera is currently behind bars and is being held without bond.

IN OTHER NEWS: