Almost 70 prisoners released early in one week in effort to combat overcrowding

Sixty nine prisoners have been released early as part of the Government’s attempt to ease the overcrowding crisis, the Telegraph can reveal.

The criminals were freed this week 18 days before their scheduled release date under a scheme announced just five days ago by Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary.

It is the first time in 16 years that the Government has been forced into such a move because of the lack of space in prisons in England and Wales. It was last done under Labour in 2007 when they ran out of places in jails.

The move has eased some of the pressure as figures released by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) on Friday showed that the number of spare places has increased in a week from 557 last Friday to 764. The overall prison population is also down after hitting a historic high last week.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The early release scheme has been used in 25 prisons with the worst overcrowding. Nearly half of them were technically 100 per cent full with fewer than 10 places. They included prisons such as Leeds, Durham, Wormwood Scrubs in south London, Lincoln, Coldingley in Woking and Berwyn in Wales.

Under the scheme, anyone serving a life sentence, extended determinate sentence, or jailed for a serious violent, terror or sexual offence will be excluded. But some violent offenders could be released early if they are serving less than four years in jail.

Convicts will remain on licence

The MoJ has refused to say how many will be released or how long the temporary scheme will continue but, unlike the Labour scheme, they will remain on licence.

This could include requirements to wear an electronic tag, restrictions on contacting named individuals, living at a prescribed address, attending appointments and conditions on entering certain postcode areas. Breach of the conditions could lead to the offender being recalled to custody for the full second half of their sentence.

The early release scheme comes on top of plans for 800 more rapid deployment cells, the fast-track refurbishment of empty cells and delayed maintenance on others to keep them operational.

Mr Chalk also announced plans to slash the number of offenders jailed for under a year by establishing a legal presumption that they should be “punished” in the community through voluntary work to compensate for their crimes. However, this will only take effect after legislation in the King’s Speech.

It has also emerged that the MoJ has spent more than £1million reserving prison cells without ever using them to take criminals from over-full jails.

Operation Safeguard

Last November, in the face of the overcrowding crisis in prisons, the Government triggered Operation Safeguard. This arrangement permits prisoners to be housed in police cells when local jails are full.

Between February and June, police cells were used to house prisoners on 871 occasions. Mostly it happened in the north of England – including 209 times in Greater Manchester, 125 in Lancashire, 98 in Northumbria and 77 in West Yorkshire.

However, the figures also showed that the Government paid Essex police £219,003, the Avon and Somerset force more than £250,000, and South Wales police £690,639 to provide cells. None of the three forces were sent any prisoners during the period covered by the figures.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.