Almost 8,000 companies move within Ukraine since beginning of Russian invasion

About 7,820 Ukrainian businesses have changed their registration region since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine. A total of 27% of companies have left the city of Kyiv.

Details: The most popular direction for moving was from Kyiv to Odesa Oblast. And the vast majority of relocated businesses (44%) represent the wholesale trade sphere. In addition, companies in construction and real estate are also at the top.

Dnipropetrovsk (11%) and Donetsk oblasts (8%) also made it to the top three regions that businesses left since the beginning of the full-scale migration.

Meanwhile, Kyiv also leads the regions where companies move (22% chose the capital).

"Despite military actions and proximity to the contact line, entrepreneurs also choose Kharkiv and Odesa oblasts, with 10% of companies that changed regions," Opendatabot said.

The chart shows spheres of businesses that changed their location, including wholesale trade (44%), construction (5.6%), real estate (4.1%), retail (3.9%), transport (3.3%), and other branches (29.6%)

Currently, the most popular route for business relocation is from Kyiv to Odesa Oblast (350 companies chose this route). The second most popular was from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to the city of Kyiv (300 companies). And the third one is from the city of Kyiv to Kharkiv Oblast (289 businesses).

