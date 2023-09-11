Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider Zelenskyy responsible for corruption in government and military administrations

Most Ukrainians believe that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is directly responsible for corruption in the government and military administrations.

Source: Research based on the results of a survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Charitable Foundation jointly with the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology in July 2023

Details: Sociologists state that as of the beginning of July 2023, 78% of respondents believed that the president of Ukraine bears direct responsibility for corruption in the government and military administrations. Only 18% of respondents disagreed with this statement.

It is noted that older Ukrainians are more demanding of the head of state than young people. Among the respondents aged 18-29, 70% agree with the thesis that the head of state is responsible for corruption. This number is bigger among people aged 60+ – 81%.

There are no other significant differences by personal financial situation or region of residence.

For reference: The survey, conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Charitable Foundation jointly with the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, was carried out by the face-to-face method from July 3 to 17, 2023, in all oblasts of Ukraine, except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson oblasts.

In Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts, the survey was conducted in the Ukraine-controlled territories in which hostilities are not taking place. The survey includes 2,011 respondents over 18.

