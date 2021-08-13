Almost 90,000 people left Hong Kong in the past year. It marks the city's biggest population decrease in 60 years.

Vanessa Gu
·2 min read
Passengers wear protective face masks on the subway in Hong Kong, Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Passengers wear protective face masks on the subway in Hong Kong, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Associated Press

  • Hong Kong saw a net outflow of 89,200 residents year over year in June 2021.

  • It marks the city's biggest population decline since it started keeping track in 1961.

  • The government said the decline does not mean more Hong Kong residents are leaving the city permanently.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Close to 90,000 people left Hong Kong in the past year, marking a 1.2% decline in the city's population, according to data released Thursday by the city's Census and Statistics Department.

Hong Kong saw a net outflow of 89,200 residents year over year in June 2021, bringing its population to 7.39 million people. The decline includes natural decrease: Deaths outpaced births by 11,800 in the city. It marks the steepest single-year population decline since Hong Kong started maintaining records in 1961, reported AFP.

The financial center started seeing a decline between mid-2019 and mid-2020, when its population fell by 0.3%. That trend was further exacerbated when 2020 year-end data registered a decline of 1.2% on year, according to government data. Before that, data had showed a net increase in population in the last decade.

The population decline coincides with the Chinese government's tightened hold on the city, with the National Security Law rolled out a year ago in June. As of June 2021, 117 people have been arrested under the sweeping legislation, reported Reuters.

After the law was passed, the UK offered up to 5.4 million British National (overseas) visas in January to Hong Kong residents and their dependents, paving a way for citizenship. Within two months, more than 34,000 people had signed up for the scheme, according to the South China Morning Post.

The Hong Kong government said in the statement released Thursday that the population decline was expected, since it coincided with the pandemic and tough border restrictions that meant overseas Hong Kong residents could not return to the city state. It also cited a fall in the entry of foreign domestic workers, as well those coming for work and study.

"Hong Kong residents who had left Hong Kong before the pandemic may have chosen to remain outside Hong Kong or cannot return to Hong Kong due to flight unavailability. All these might have contributed to the net outflow of Hong Kong residents during the period," said a government spokesperson in the statement.

The department also said the decline does not necessarily mean that more Hong Kong residents are moving overseas permanently.

"Net movement, which includes the movement of Hong Kong residents into and out of Hong Kong for various purposes including work and study, is conceptually different from immigration and emigration," the spokesperson said.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia chides China over journalist's yearlong detention

    The Australian government said Friday that it remained seriously concerned about the welfare of a Chinese-born Australian journalist a year after she was first detained in China. Foreign Minister Marise Payne used the first anniversary of Cheng Lei's detention on Aug. 13 to tell China that Australia expected “basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be met, in accordance with international norms.” “The Australian government remains seriously concerned about Ms. Cheng’s detention and welfare and has regularly raised these issues at senior levels,” Payne said in a statement.

  • Using Hemp To Build Bridges Between Canada And China: The Mary AG Story

    Despite frosty international relations, one company is using hemp to build bridges between Canada and China. Mary AG signed a memorandum of understanding this week to create an in-depth partnership with CBDer Biotechnology. The partnership marks Mary AG's first application of farm-level technology, taking its knowledge in automated systems and applying that expertise to a holistic, controlled growing condition that incorporates automated plant health assessment. Mary AG's joint ventures Yunnan M

  • Beijing Capital Weighs Sale of $1 Billion New Zealand Waste Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing Capital Group Co. is exploring a sale of its waste management unit in New Zealand for about $1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.The state-owned firm has asked investment banks for proposals on the potential divestment of Beijing Capital Waste Management NZ Ltd., said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Beijing Capital Group could also consider selling a partial stake in the business, one of the people said.Deliberation

  • Taliban seize Herat and assault nearby dam that provides water and power to hundreds of thousands of Afghans

    Afghan security forces stand guard on a roadside in Herat on Aug. 12, 2021, as the Taliban seized the city. AFP via Getty ImagesThe Taliban have taken over the Afghan city of Herat, capping three weeks of furious fighting in which both men and women took up arms to defend their city while many residents fled gunfights and rocket attacks. The fall of Herat follows a two-month advance by the Taliban to take control of Afghanistan during the withdrawal of U.S. troops that began in May 2021. America

  • Facebook VP Naomi Gleit explores what it’s like to grow up fully both Asian and Jewish in America

    On Saturdays, I went to the Chinatown YMCA to learn to haltingly talk with my mom in her native Mandarin, and on Sundays, I went to Garfield Temple to learn enough Hebrew for my Bat Mitzvah. By the time I arrived at Stuyvesant High School, I found myself moving between the nearly half white and half Asian student body — not feeling like I fully belonged to either but also privileged enough to not think too much about it.

  • China is tempting customers with its flawless AI idols - virtual influencers who don't gain weight, never age, and keep their computer-generated noses out of controversy

    The influencers are created using alternate-reality technology, and have been adopted by companies in place of celebrity endorsements.

  • 'He still doesn't trust Donald Trump': White House dismisses claims Biden contributed to vaccine hesitancy

    The White House denied that President Joe Biden contributed to vaccine hesitancy as his administration grapples with stagnated vaccination rates against the coronavirus.

  • Covid Infection Rate Among Unvaccinated California Residents 522% Higher Than That Of Those Vaccinated

    On July 4, the overall 7-day average of Covid cases per 100,000 was 4.6. Today, that number has risen to 23.2 per 100,000. The 7-day average of cases is considered a good measure of the rate of infection spread. And while the rise from an average of 4.6 per 100,000 to 23.2 per 100,000 is […]

  • Prison term raises pressure on Canada and US in high-stakes China standoff

    Jail term for Michael Spavor viewed by Canada as retaliation over Huawei finance chief’s detention – is a bargain likely to be reached? Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver last week. An initial judgement on Meng’s extradition case is expected in the fall, but the appeals process could take years. Photograph: Don Mackinnon/AFP/Getty Images Hours after a court in China sentenced the Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage, Meng Wanzhou appeared in a Vancouver courtroom, as final argument

  • EXCLUSIVE: Oakland woman demands change after attacks on family

    In the latest incident, Fanny was followed, pushed to the ground, and reportedly had a gun pointed at her as her purse was stolen. But she says every member of her immediate family has, at some point, been a victim of violent crime in Oakland.

  • Covid may have begun with Chinese scientist collecting bat samples, says WHO investigator

    A Chinese scientist may have started the pandemic after being infected with coronavirus while collecting bat samples, the head of the World Health Organisation’s investigation has said.

  • Wagner: Gaddafi's son faces arrest over Russian mercenaries

    A warrant is issued against Saif al-Islam Gaddafi after a BBC investigation into mercenaries in Libya.

  • China’s Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide

    (Bloomberg) -- A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares.The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a June Covid outbreak at the Yantian port in China, is bracing for another potential decline because of the latest shutdown at the Ningbo-Zhoushan port in China, a spokesman said. Anton Posner, chief executive offic

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • COVID-19 in Canada: 'A fourth wave is underway' -- and one group is leading transmission, Dr. Theresa Tam says

    Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, warned the public on Thursday that the country is in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • China cities declare rain 'red alerts' as flood death toll hits 21

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Five cities in the central Chinese province of Hubei have declared "red alerts" after torrential rain left 21 people dead and forced the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people, state media reported. The deaths were recorded in the township of Liulin, part of the city of Suizhou in the north of the province. More than 2,700 houses and shops suffered flood damage and power, transportation and communications were also disrupted, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Indian launch attempt of earth observation satellite fails

    An Indian rocket failed in its attempt Thursday to put a satellite into orbit to provide real-time images used to monitor cyclones and other potential natural disasters. A technical fault occurred in the third and final ignition stage shortly after the rocket was launched from the space center in Sriharikota in southern India, the country's space agency said.

  • Our investments made us ‘the most profitable cannabis company’: Trulieve CEO

    Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's latest earnings report and weigh in on the outlook for the cannabis industry.&nbsp;

  • Senate Aims to Pass $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill This Week. What It Includes—and Doesn’t.

    The 2,702-page, nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, formally called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, was completed late Sunday. Senators hope to amend and pass the broadly popular spending plan this week before sending it to the House of Representatives. A key part of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, the agreement calls for $550 billion in new federal spending over five years, on top of about $450 billion in previously approved funds, and is an ambitious plan to upgrade and modernize the nation’s roads, bridges, water systems, broadband access, and electric grid.

  • K-pop star sentenced to 3 years in prostitution case

    A South Korean military court sentenced disgraced K-pop star Seungri to three years in prison on Thursday for crimes including providing prostitutes to foreign businessmen. The Defense Ministry said the former member of the boy band Big Bang was also fined 1.15 billion won ($989,000). Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, was indicted in January 2020 on multiple charges, including arranging illegal sexual services for business investors from Taiwan, Japan and Hong Kong from 2015 to 2016.