It's almost bald eagle breeding season in Arizona. Here's how to help protect the birds

As Arizona's bald eagles prepare for breeding season, the Arizona Game and Fish Department urged those exploring the outdoors not to disturb their breeding areas.

Arizona has 97 eagle breeding areas. Game and Fish laid out ways outdoor recreationists, aircraft pilots, drone operators and motorized paragliders can be mindful of the nation's birds.

During the 2023 breeding season, Game and Fish said 76 young bald eagles hatched and 65 of those eagles were able to take their first flight. For 2024's breeding season to be successful, some portions of public land and water areas will be temporarily closed.

“Arizona’s bald eagles are hard at work preparing their nest for what we hope will be a productive breeding season,” said Kenneth “Tuk” Jacobson, bald eagle management coordinator, in a statement. “The birds' nest, forage and roost at rivers and lakes that are also popular recreation spots. That’s why we must be vigilant to help protect the birds and ensure their populations statewide continue to flourish. That success wouldn’t be possible without the cooperation of outdoor recreationists who respect the closures during the breeding season.”

Airspace advisories

Game and Fish said bald eagles are sensitive to even short durations of close aircraft activity near their nests and a few minutes of disturbance could lead to a nesting failure.

The Federal Aviation Administration established a 2,000-feet-above-ground-level advisory for those flying above bald eagle territory.

The areas where the advisory is in place are on the Phoenix Sectional Aeronautical map and also include:

Alamo Lake

Ashurst Lake

Greer Lakes

Crescent Lake

Luna Lake

Show Low Lake

Chevelon Canyon Lake

Woods Canyon Lake

Lake Mary

Dogtown Reservoir

White Horse Lakes

Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge

Special brochures for pilots regarding the advisory can be obtained by calling the Arizona Department of Transportation or Arizona Game and Fish's Terrestrial Wildlife branch at 623-236-7506.

Drones and paragliders were asked to avoid the areas completely.

Visting eagle breeding sites

The Game and Fish Department recommends those visiting bald eagle areas call in advance to the local land management agency so they can help plan the trip to avoid disturbing bald eagles.

At Lake Mary, Mormon Lake near Flagstaff, the Verde Canyon Train, Clarkdale, or Roosevelt Lake, there are good places for visitors to spot bald eagles without disturbing them, officials said.

Game and Fish recommended following these tips when near bald eagle nests.

Enjoy bald eagles from outside the closures which are marked with signs or buoys.

If the eagles are persistently watching you, observe from a greater distance.

Anyone approached by a nest watcher and asked to stop an activity or leave a closed area should do so.

If a bald eagle begins to vocalize and circle the area frantically, leave the area quickly.

Properly discard any fishing line in specially marked recycling containers or at fishing stores. Use a fresh line and use the correct test line for the fish you are trying to catch. Do not cut the line when an undesirable fish is caught and return it to the water with the hook and line attached.

Duck hunters should scout out their hunting area to ensure that bald eagles are not nesting nearby.

To report any harassment or shooting of bald eagles, call the Arizona Game and Fish Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 or U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Law Enforcement at 480-967-7900.

Lake closures

Game and Fish said the following lakes will have partial closures during Bald Eagle breeding season.

Verde River: Most areas of the river are closed to foot and vehicle traffic but allow visitors to float through from Dec. 1 to June 30.

Tonto Creek: Parts of Tonto Creek will be closed to vehicle and foot entry with some watercraft limitations from Dec. 1 to June 30. For more information, visitors can contact Tonto National Forest, Tonto Basin Ranger District at 928-467-3200.

Salt River: Most areas of the river are closed to foot and vehicle traffic but allow visitors to float through from Dec. 1 to June 30.

Crescent Lake: A portion of land that is west of the lakes is closed to all entry from March 1 through Aug. 31. For more information visitors can contact the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest at the Springerville Ranger District at 928-333-6200.

Fool Hollow Lake: A portion of the shoreline may be closed to foot entry from Dec. 1 through June 31. For more information, visitors can contact the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest at the Lakeside Ranger District at 928-368-2100.

Greer Lakes: Portions of the lakes may be closed to watercraft and a portion of the shoreline may be closed to foot entry from March 1 through July 31. For more information, visitors can contact the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest at the Springerville Ranger District at 928-333-6200.

Horseshoe Lake: A portion of the lake may be closed from Dec. 1 to June 30. For more information, visitors can contact Game and Fish at 623-236-7506.

Lake Pleasant: No vehicle, watercraft or foot entry is allowed into a portion of the Lower Agua Fria Arm from Dec. 15 to June 15. For more information, visitors can contact Maricopa County Parks and Recreation at 928-501-1710.

Luna Lake: A portion of land to the north or south of Luna Lake may be closed to vehicle and foot traffic from Jan. 1 to June 15. For more information, visitors can contact the Apache National Forest at the Alpine Ranger District at 928-339-5000.

Lynx Lake: A portion of the trail on the lake’s east side will be closed to vehicle and foot traffic from Dec. 1 to June 30. For more information, visitors can contact the Prescott National Forest at the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000.

Show Low Lake: A portion of the lake may be closed to watercraft and a portion of the shoreline may be closed to foot entry from Jan. 1 through July 31. For more information, visitors can contact the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest at the Lakeside Ranger District at 928-368-2100.

Woods Canyon Lake: A portion of the shoreline is closed to foot entry from March 1 through Aug. 31 For more information, visitors can contact the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest at the Black Mesa Ranger District at 928-535-7300.

