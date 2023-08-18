Almost There Café on the Aiken County line is on the market

Aug. 18—An eatery near Aiken County/Barnwell County line is on the market.

"Hey folks! I am sure some of you have seen the sign by now, but if you haven't, I will fill you in. Yes, I am putting the restaurant up for sale," wrote Dawn Redmon on the Almost There Café's Facebook page recently. "We will continue to be open and serve the same great eats you have enjoyed until we can no longer, or until the sale is final."

Redmon, who launched Almost There in September 2022, also revealed on Facebook why she is seeking a new owner for the café at 245 White Pond Road.

"This was not an easy decision to come to, but I have a very large family with a LOT of 'life events' going on," Redmon wrote. "I can't keep missing out on them and I can't keep closing the restaurant in order to deal with/attend them.

"I have truly enjoyed every crazy minute of this ride and meeting all of the great people in our area," she continued. "My deepest hope is that someone will realize just how good a spot this is and want to continue running it as a restaurant."

Redmon purchased Almost There's 1,376-square-foot building and 4.26-acre site for $135,000 from the Constance K. Bennett Revocable Trust in July 2022, according to Aiken County land records.

Michael Stern featured Almost There in his Aiken Standard column, "Taste of the Town," early this year.

"Almost There's best dishes could be called 'home cooking,'" he wrote. "It is a menu writer's cliché, but in this place, those words mean something. They mean down to earth chicken pot pie hot from the oven. They describe cream gravy that is velvet-smooth, but with a shadow of lumpiness. A side dish medley of sautéed beans and carrots is a Veg-All's Platonic ideal."