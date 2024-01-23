It’s almost cobbler time. Here’s when a new Midlands peach cobbler restaurant is opening

It’s almost cobbler time, Lexington.

Peach Cobbler Factory, a restaurant that focuses on cobblers and other desserts, has set an opening date for a new location at 5570 Sunset Blvd., suite A2 in Lexington. That’s in a shopping strip that also includes Buffalo Wild Wings, GameStop, Miyabi Jr. and other businesses. There also are Walmart and Chick-fil-A locations nearby.

“Let’s get peachy Lexington!” the business said in a recent Facebook post. “We’re so happy to finally announce our GRAND Opening! Join us on January 27th at 12 PM for Peachy Fun including Face Painting, Balloons, Live Music via DJ, and pictures with Mr. Peachy!”

There are Peach Cobbler Factory locations across the U.S., including in states such as Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Texas, Tennessee. Other South Carolina locations include Cheraw, Indian Land, James Island, Myrtle Beach and Spartanburg.

The Peach Cobbler Factory menu includes, of course, peach cobbler, but also a host of other cobbler flavors, including strawberry peach, mango peach, honey apple, cherry, sweet potato pecan and more. The restaurant also carries cookies, milkshakes, brownies and a variety of banana puddings. Specialty banana pudding flavors include, among others, pumpkin spice, New York cheesecake, red velvet and cherry swirl.

The new dessert restaurant is coming to one of the busiest retail areas in the Midlands. More than 35,000 cars per day travel down that stretch of Sunset Boulevard, per S.C. Department of Transportation traffic data.

A Peach Cobbler Factory restaurant will open at 5570 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, SC