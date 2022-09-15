'It almost cost me my life': Woman attacked in Kent apartment by man she tried to help

A former Kent resident's encounter with Stephen Widdowson began with her trying to help him, but it ended with a long process of trying to put her life back together.

"I had to give him a second chance, you know, trying to help him and that did not work out and won't do that again," she said.

Stephen Dwayne Widdowson, 38, was sentenced last week in Portage County Court of Common Pleas for kidnapping and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies, and third-degree felony sexual battery. The kidnapping charge included a sexual motivation specification.

Judge Laurie J. Pittman sentenced Widdowson to serve nine to 13.5 years in prison and determined he is a Tier III sex offender, which requires that he register with the sheriff of any county he lives, works or goes to school in every 90 days for life. She also fined him $300 and ordered that he pay $280 in court costs.

According to court records, the maximum he could have received for those charges was 25 to 36 years.

Widdowson had filed a motion to revoke his guilty plea, which he made in May, but he was sentenced instead.

Calls to his attorney and the Portage County Prosecutor's Office were not immediately returned.

As part of a plea deal, the sexual battery charge was amended down from first-degree felony rape and prosecutors agreed to dismiss other charges in a grand jury indictment.

The woman said she is not satisfied with the sentence and would like to see stricter sentencing guidelines.

"But after six months of this, I have to be able to say that at least it's over and he's going to where he needs to be," she said.

The woman is not being named because the Record-Courier typically does not identify victims of sexual crimes.

Man attacks acquaintance who offered to help him

Kent Police said Widdowson was at a woman's apartment when he sexually assaulted her on March 2, then stole her vehicle, a 2003 Toyota Sienna. Police said the woman suffered injuries. Twinsburg police subsequently stopped Widdowson on Interstate 480 westbound near Macedonia and turned him over to Kent police.

The woman said she had been volunteering to help people recently released from prison with finding housing, jobs and mental health counseling when Widdowson contacted her, asking for help. She had known Widdowson when they were adolescents, but she had not seen him in about 20 years.

"So for him to just pop up out of nowhere, he's like, 'I need some help,' and so I was like, 'Okay, everybody deserves a second chance,' " she recalled.

She picked him up. Because she knew him in the past, she believed she could trust him so they went to her apartment in Kent, where they started discussing a "game plan" for him.

At some point, she said, Widdowson went to a store to get cigarettes and returned with alcohol. He offered her some and she drank a little, but she found some pills in it, which she did not swallow and does not believe were ever identified.

"After that, it's kind of blur. I know I went into my room to get away from him and tried to get the door shut," she said.

After Widdowson got in, she said, "I tried to get out of the room twice. Didn't make it."

The woman, who is about 5-feet tall and weighs about 115 pounds, said Widdowson assaulted her before attempting to force her to go with him somewhere in her car.

"He choked me to the point of the blacking out three times," she said. "I just kept begging him, if he was going to kill me to let me see my daughter one last time."

As he was forcing her to her car, the woman said, she bent over as if to tie her shoe and then ran to a neighboring residence while Widdowson drove away.

'I'm slowly healing'

The woman said she had a lot of bruising and some broken ribs and was in the hospital for a few days and then stayed with someone for a few more days until she could bring herself to return to her apartment. She compliments Kent police, saying they checked on her periodically after what happened.

"They were really good, even making me feel safe because I was living alone. Amazing police force," she said.

Now, the woman has moved to another part of the state and is in therapy twice a week. Her daughter's father is watching the girl full-time until the woman can get back on her feet.

She is without a car since her old one was too damaged to be repaired after Widdowson drove it and had to be scrapped. The woman said she only got $300 in victim's compensation funding for it.

"I guess you never really know who you're letting into your life, you know?" she said. "Even if you think you know a person. I think that's the tragedy, for me, is that I had faith that this person really wanted to change their life. And I learned a very valuable lesson and it almost cost me my life… But I'm slowly healing. I'll get a car, eventually. I'll see my daughter again someday soon. Just three hours from me. Just talked to her last night. She misses her mommy, but we can't really tell her what happened."

Physically, she is also recovering, though she still has to be careful about what she eats since some foods, like mozzarella sticks, can make her choke.

"But over time, my body will learn I'm not being choked and I'll be able to eat and not have to think about it," she said. "I couldn't vacuum for three months because of my broken ribs. It was excruciating. They had me on painkillers for about a month after."

And while she said she believes some former inmates can be helped, she no longer volunteers to do so.

"I've hung up my apron because I can't do it anymore," she said.

