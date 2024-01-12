Almost a year after deadly shooting at shuttered Jacksonville motel, police announced an arrest

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced on Fri., Jan. 12 that an arrest was made in a deadly Baymeadows shooting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax first reported that on Feb. 17, 2023, Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to 8200 Dix Ellis Trl., just east of I-95 and Baymeadows Road, at around 3:50 p.m. This was in response to reports of a person shot. When police arrived they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded and transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Read: Man dies after rear-ending parked car on I-95 NB south of International Golf Parkway, FHP says

In an official statement from officials on Friday, JSO’s Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit, and partners from the State Attorney’s Office each conducted their own investigations.

Almost a year after the deadly shooting, Rockwell A. Jones, 33, was identified and arrested for murder.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It was believed that the motel where the murder had occurred was closed for business. However, several people appeared to still be living in certain rooms. Action News Jax reported several times on the troubles at both The Days Inn and America’s Best Inn motel that were condemned in the area.

Related Story: Three shuttered motels in South Duval to be converted to modern apartments

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.