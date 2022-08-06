It's been almost a decade since the Sandy Hook shooting. Here are the names and pictures of the 27 victims, including 20 children, who were murdered that day.

The 27 victims of the massacre are survived by friends and family who have had to live with the consequences of the event for the last six years. AP

Twenty children and six staff members were killed in Newtown, Connecticut, on December 14, 2012.

It was the deadliest mass shooting at an elementary school in US history.

The 20-year-old gunman also killed his mother that day and shot himself after the massacre.

On December 14, 2012, a 20-year-old man walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and shot 26 people, including 20 children, after also killing his mother in their home.

News of the massacre reverberated across the country and elicited a tearful reaction from then-President Barack Obama, who described it as the worst day of his presidency.

Sen. Chris Murphy, who had previously been a representative for the district that included Newtown, was among those present when the families of the victims learned about the fates of their loved ones.

"'I'm so, so sad today," he tweeted on the sixth anniversary in 2018. "Sad for the searing loss, that hurts like hell every Dec 14th for those parents, my friends. And sad that I sent my youngest off to 1st grade this morning, and that I work with people who care more about politics than making sure he comes home safe."

In the decade that has passed since that day, many of the parents and families launched foundations in their children's names to help others, and become advocates for gun control.

And in early August, conspiracy theorist and Infowars founder Alex Jones was ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to two parents whose son was killed in the Sandy Hook massacre in a defamation trial after he spent years calling the shooting a "hoax" and the victims "crisis actors." Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of six-year-old victim Jesse Lewis, were also awarded $4.1 million in compensatory damages in the defamation trial against Jones.

Here are all 27 people killed in the deadliest elementary school shooting in US history.

Jessica Rekos, 6, told her mom, Krista Rekos, that morning before she got on the bus how excited she was to sell Girl Scout cookies that January. "She sat in the front seat, looked at me through the window, and smiled and waved as the bus pulled up the hill," Krista wrote. "That was the last time I saw Jessica alive."

Jessica Rekos Foundation

Source: Jessica Rekos Foundation

Olivia Engel, 6, was an outgoing girl with "a great sense of humor." She also had a brother who was 3 years old at the time.

Submitted to The Wall Street Journal via Tim Nosenzo

Source: Wall Street Journal

Avielle Richman, 6, "was rarely without a giant grin and often barefoot." Her family founded the Avielle Foundation "to fund research exploring the underpinnings of the brain that lead to violent behaviors."

Avielle Foundation

Source: Avielle Foundation

Jesse Lewis, 6, was "just a happy boy" who was supposed to make gingerbread houses with his family Friday afternoon after school.

Jesse Lewis Submitted to The Wall Street Journal via Scarlett Lewis

Source: The New York Post

Grace Audrey McDonnell, 7, was also killed in the massacre. Her family called her "the love and light of our family."

Family photo via ABC News

Source: ABC News

Noah Pozner, 6, had a twin sister. The pair celebrated their sixth birthday on Nov. 20. Noah's sister survived the attack.

Ponzer family photo via ABC News

Source: ABC News

Ana Marquez-Greene, 6, had just moved with her family to Sandy Hook a few months before the shooting. Her 9-year-old brother was also at the school during the incident but escaped.

Family photo via The Wall Street Journal

Source: Wall Street Journal

Emilie Parker, 6, was the oldest of three sisters. Before she died she was teaching her younger sister how to read, Emilie's father told the Journal.

AP

Source: Wall Street Journal

Charlotte Bacon, 6, practiced Tae Kwon Do and was an avid animal lover. Her family says her self-expression revolved around the color pink.

Charlotte Helen Bacon Foundation

Source: The Charlotte Helen Bacon Foundation

Catherine Hubbard, 6, was a first-grader at Sandy Hook.

Catherine Hubbard Submitted to The Wall Street Journal via the Hubbard Family

Source: Wall Street Journal

Josephine Gay, 7, celebrated her birthday just three days before she was killed. Her parents have set up a fundraising campaign called "Joey's Fund" to help other families who have kids with autism.

The Gay Family/AP

Source: New York Daily News

Daniel Barden, 7, was "an old soul." His family founded a foundation in his name to encourage others to do little acts of kindness.

What Would Daniel Do

Source: The Danbury News-Times, What Would Daniel Do? foundation

James Mattioli, 6

James Mattioli 5K

Caroline Previdi, 6. Her family founded a foundation in her name to give kids scholarships to support their passions. "When talking about our family, or herself," they wrote, "she would tell people, 'We are not lucky. We are blessed!"

Caroline Previdi Foundation

Source: Caroline Previdi Foundation

Allison Wyatt, 6, wanted to be an artist, and rows of pictures filled her house. Her parents wrote that they found picture Allie had drawn for her first grade teacher, Miss Soto. It read: "I love you, Love Allie".

Allison Wyatt Memorial Fund

Victoria Soto, 27, died while trying to protect her students. Soto put her students in a closet and "by doing that put herself between the gunman and the children," Soto's cousin told ABC News.

via ABC News

Source: ABC News

Lauren Rousseau, 30, was a full-time substitute teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary.

Submitted to The Wall Street Journal via Gilles Rousseau

Source: Wall Street Journal

Dawn Hochsprung, 47, was the principal of Sandy Hook Elementary. She was "always enthusiastic, always smiling, always game to do anything," former PTA secretary Kristin Larson told the Boston Globe.

via ABC News

Source: Boston Globe

Mary Sherlach, 56, was the school psychologist. She was only one year away from retirement, after which she and her husband planned to spend time in their cabin along upstate New York's Finger Lakes, according to Newtown Patch.

via Newtown Patch

Source: Patch

Rachel Davino, 29, barricaded the classroom to try and keep the gunman from getting to the children. Her boyfriend had asker her parents' permission to marry her days before the shooting. He was planning to pop the question on Christmas Eve.

Handout

Sources: Legacy, Rachel Marie D’Avino memorial site

Anne Marie Murphy, 52, was a para professional at the school who worked with a boy with special needs named Dylan Hockley. Her body was found covering a group of children, and she died with Dylan in her arms.

Danbury News-Times

Source: Danbury News-Times

Nancy Lanza, 52, the gunman's mother

Family of Nancy Lanza

The remaining victims do not have photos available, and are listed here along with their ages.

A memorial to the victims of the shooting was set up in Newtown after the shooting, with hundreds of people sending in letters, toys, and art to pay homage to the fallen. Seth Wenig/AP

Dylan Hockley, 6

Madeleine Hsu, 6

Chase Kowalski, 7

Jack Pinto, 6

Benjamin Wheeler, 6

