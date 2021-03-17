‘I almost died in there’: As winter peak recedes, jails still struggle with COVID, lawsuits

Rosmery Izaguirre
·9 min read

Alan Pollock was arrested last March 16 for violating violating probation. He waited in the North Broward jail to appear at his next hearing.

Pollock never made it.

He died on April 7 at the Northwest Medical Center where he was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 while in custody.

In a time of COVID, even as cases are falling and vaccines are being administered to some behind bars, Pollock’s case showed how a stint in a custody — even a brief one, in a jail where the majority of detainees have not been tried or adjudicated guilty of anything — can become a death sentence. Pollock’s case is included in a series of criticisms and accusations of mistreatment aimed at the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jails in Broward County.

Complaints prompted a class-action lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union, which has resulted in a settlement not quite finalized because of the multi-phased procedure for completing such litigation. Provisions, some of them already implemented, include expanded COVID testing, rules barring COVID-negative detainees from being housed with positive detainees, and giving medically vulnerable detainees twice-daily temperature checks.

Despite an easing of restrictions statewide amid an ebb in the number and percentage of Floridians testing positive since the winter spike, dread and uncertainty continue festers inside the walls of Broward jails. Detainees fear for their health as the incarcerated population, deliberately thinned out during the worst throes of the pandemic, fills out anew. Maintaining personal space is a challenge when uniformed officers are in charge of your movements, sleeping and living arrangements.

In the year since COVID struck, the Broward jail system has had 378 detainees and 323 staffers test positive.

The Miami-Dade Department of Corrections has had more cases and was less forthcoming with data. After numerous requests for information over more than a week, spokesman Juan Diasgranados said the jail does not keep track of cumulative positive tests for detainees or staff, even though the facility is responsible for providing the healthcare of those it detains. Diasgranados would say only that the current tally of active cases is 30 detainees and 64 staff. Diasgranados said “less than five” detainees have died of COVID, but would not provide a specific count.

The Herald obtained more specific information from a different agency: Jackson Health System. The county’s public hospital network, serving the poor and the incarcerated, among others, said Miami-Dade jails have had 1,864 detainees and 846 staffers test positive since the virus manifested itself. Jackson placed the death count at three.

Diasgranados said high case counts in the early stage of the virus were due to a “proactive” approach to testing asymptomatic detainees. Broward, in contrast, has apparently not focused testing on detainees without symptoms.

A prior Herald story identified two of the dead in Miami-Dade as 77-year-old Nelson Martinez and 51-year-old Charles Hobbes Jr..

Pollock, the Broward detainee who died in April, was a registered sex offender, a frequent arrestee. He was detained for failing to report address changes and triggering his ankle monitor, which he wore as a condition of his freedom. He had faced serious allegations in the past, including charges of child molestation and indecent exposure, although there is no record of an Alan Pollock in the Florida prison system, where most of the state’s worst sex offenders end up serving long stays.

The main Broward County jail in Fort Lauderdale.
The main Broward County jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Pollock’s lawyers filed an emergency motion on March 19 — 18 days before his death — seeking his release out of concern for his health and safety. The court dismissed the motion due to his prior history.

COVID sparked a concerted effort among Broward judges and attorneys for the state and defendants to facilitate the release of certain detainees held on minor charges. Around the time of Pollock’s death, the first from COVID in the Broward jail system, the county’s population dropped to the lowest level in decades, below 3,000, said Veda Coleman-Wright, BSO’s public information office director. The population has since risen to as high as 3,460 inmates, according to data released by BSO.

Broward Chief Judge Jack Tuter said a factor fueling the higher number of detainees is the reopening of businesses, leading to more crime and more arrests. Hearings for reduced bonds and emergency release of inmates due to COVID-19 risks are ongoing.

“We have been working at this tirelessly, like everybody else,” Tuter said. “Everybody started doing this to see how they can reduce the population with the potential of COVID being spread.”

As of March 10 the Broward jail population consisted of 92.1% of detainees awaiting trial, according to data from BSO. The chief judge said a majority of inmates are there on some type of a felony, either on no bond due to violating their probation or they are waiting for jury trials, which were halted by the pandemic.

The ACLU of Florida lawsuit, co-filed by Disability Rights Florida Inc., highlighted that individuals held in jails before trial have more constitutional rights than those convicted of crimes and are subject to “reasonably safe conditions of confinement” and treatment for medical needs.

“The vast majority of people here are being held before a conviction,” Anjana Samant, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU, said. “Almost all are pretrial.”

Samant said the COVID-19 Hotline for Incarcerated People, an advocacy group for people in South Florida jails, connected the ACLU with detainees who had complaints about conditions and the containment of COVID-19 in Broward jails. Media coverage also prompted concern for the safety of detainees.

The class-action suit, filed on behalf of current and future detainees, led to a settlement agreement with BSO outlining terms that must be followed to keep the incarcerated safe through the ongoing pandemic.

Terrance Lynch, general counsel for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, wrote in a statement that Sheriff Gregory Tony directed BSO’s Department of Detention to institute measures to contain the spread of the virus and protect detainees’ and staff’s health before the lawsuit was filed.

The settlement is currently in a phase where jail detainees can raise objections if they don’t agree that the terms are fair. A judge will make a decision on whether to make the settlement a court order in a May 10 hearing.

Gary Lindley, a detainee at the Paul Rein Detention Center, hopes the settlement will promote more transparency between Broward jails and the public.

“As far as the COVID, they’re failing miserably,” Lindley said. “And they’re not telling the public anything about it.”

[49-1] Broward jail settlement by Casey Frank on Scribd

The 34-year-old was arrested on Aug. 23, 2017, on charges that he sexually assaulted a minor. He said he is in one of the few COVID-free dorms in the detention center.

Lindley said the medical negligence in the jail is “rampant.” Detainees with medical conditions are at the mercy of health staff, receiving medications depending on the nurses’ shift, and getting medication doses late is common.

Broward jails’ medical care came under scrutiny in October when a detainee with mental illness gave birth in her cell alone after receiving no medical attention.

Lindley said one of the biggest contributors for virus-spread in jails are “shakedowns” — searches of dayrooms, cells, showers and detainees themselves that are conducted on a random basis to ensure the incarcerated are not in possession of unauthorized items.

Gerdy St. Louis, a BSO spokeswoman, wrote in an email that during shakedowns jail staff are equipped with personal protection equipment and tape markers outline six-foot increments where detainees are required to line up during searches.

But Lindley said that with all of the detainees out in the recreation yard at the same time during shakedowns, social distancing becomes impossible.

“This is not a safe place to be during this virus,” Lindley said.

As of March 10 about 13.5% of all tested detainees have tested positive, according to data released by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

A second detainee, Michael Byrd, died of COVID-19 on Sept. 20 at the North Broward Bureau.

Byrd, 66, was transported to Broward Health North after testing positive for the virus on Sept. 6. He was treated for 12 days before being transferred back to the jail, where he died hours later, according to BSO.

In May, Miami-Dade corrections faced a similar lawsuit involving a group called Dream Defenders. The county successful reduced the population of its jails by hundreds by opting not to detain those arrested on minor, nonviolent offenses.

The state prison system has its own ongoing struggle with the virus. The Florida Department of Corrections reports 17,907 inmates have tested positive and 210 had died from the virus as of March 10, according to the FDC website. Unlike jail detainees, prison inmates have been convicted of crimes.

Charles Hobbes, a Miami-Dade jail inmate who had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Charles Hobbes, a Miami-Dade jail inmate who had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Ricardo Olmedo describes the nights he spent in the Broward County Main Jail, where Broward’s COVID-19 positive detainees are transferred in order to better isolate them, as the worst experience of his life. Olmedo said detainees scream through the night, some begging for a Tylenol.

“What they are doing is inhumane,” Olmedo said.

Olmedo was arrested on Sept. 9, 2019, on felony charges of Medicaid fraud, trafficking prescription drugs and money laundering after he turned himself in at the Main Jail. He was kept at the Joseph V. Conte Facility in Pompano Beach.

On Nov. 25, Olmedo tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed by another detainee but received little to no treatment, according to a Dec. 1 court filing asking that he be released. In the filing, his lawyer wrote that neglecting to treat the 57-year-old, who suffers from asthma, was “cruel and unusual punishment.”

On Dec. 15, a judge granted Olmedo’s release to await trial on house arrest.

Although no longer in custody, Olmedo now lives with lingering effects in his lungs. The former detainee said doctors told him it will take a while to fully recover because he did not get the appropriate medical attention in time.

“I almost died in there,” Olmedo said.

Recommended Stories

  • James Levine, former Met Opera music director, dead at 77

    Conductor James Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for more than four decades before being eased aside when his health declined and then was fired for sexual improprieties, has died. He was 77.

  • Fed faces communication challenge as doubts mount about its easy policy stance: live blog

    The Federal Reserve will release its latest views on the economy and the ‘dot-plot’ view of interest rate policy at 2pm Eastern. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will follow with a press conference a half-hour later.

  • 'Super Mario' leaps into real world in Universal Studios park launch

    Universal Studios Japan (USJ) opens on Thursday its $550 million, pandemic-delayed Mario-themed attraction in a major leap by games maker Nintendo Co Ltd beyond the virtual world. The addition in Osaka bulks up USJ's roster of franchises, which include "Minions" and "Jurassic Park", in its rivalry with Disney, with the moustachioed plumber also coming to other Universal parks worldwide. Entering through a giant warp pipe, visitors to "Super Nintendo World", a real-world version of games creator Shigeru Miyamoto's Mushroom Kingdom, are met with chomping piranha plants, punchable coin blocks and a flag-topped Mount Beanpole.

  • Blood, razor blades found at site of cockfight in South Carolina, officials say

    People were also found hiding under cars at the site, according to officials

  • U.S. House passes bill that aims to advance Equal Rights Amendment

    The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to remove a decades-old deadline for adopting the Equal Rights Amendment, in hopes of finally formally protecting women's rights in the U.S. Constitution. The proposal faces an uphill battle in the Senate split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, where Democrats would need a supermajority of 60 votes for passage. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared the amendment was still needed.

  • Katherine Tai confirmed by Senate as first woman of color to be U.S. trade chief

    The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted unanimously to confirm veteran government trade lawyer Katherine Tai as the first woman of color to serve as U.S. Trade Representative, putting her to work enforcing trade deals, confronting China's trade practices and patching up ties with U.S. allies. The rare 98-0 vote for Tai, a Yale and Harvard-educated daughter of immigrants from Taiwan, reflects support from pro-labor Democrats, traditional free-trade Republicans and China hawks from both parties. Tai, 47, formerly served as the chief Democratic trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee, where she helped to negotiate stronger labor rights provisions in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

  • Teladoc Stock Still Sickly

    Teladoc sold off hard in the recent tech-led correction, and hasn't bounced back much. Even if the Nasdaq rebounds quickly to old highs, it doesn't mean that all stocks will. As a general rule, wait until stocks are above their 21-day and 50-day lines before considering them.

  • Quirino Awards Frontrunners Include ‘Nahuel,’ ‘Nicholas,’ ‘Elvis Riboldi’ & ’Petit’

    “Nahuel and the Magic Book” and “A Costume for Nicholas” and TV shows “Petit Season 2” and “I, Elvis Riboldi,” are nominated for the 4th Quirino Ibero-American Animation Awards. The Awards will be held in the Spanish Canary Island city of La Laguna, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife over May 27-29. Targeting family audiences, German […]

  • ‘As I Want’ Review: A Misleading Look at Sexual Harassment in Egypt

    Director Samaher Alqadi tries to personalize protests in Cairo in 2013 by setting them against her issues with her conservative mother, but neither subject is given its due.

  • Two jurors dismissed in Floyd murder trial after news of $27 million settlement

    Two jurors seated in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges over his arrest of George Floyd, were dismissed on Wednesday after they said news of a $27 million settlement with Floyd's family meant they could no longer be impartial. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill had set aside three weeks for jury selection, beginning last week, and was back down to seven seated jurors after the two dismissals. A new eighth juror was seated later on Wednesday, a Black man in his 40s, according to the court.

  • Spain warns downward COVID-19 trend may be changing as infection rate edges up

    Spain's health minister warned on Wednesday that a seven-week decline in the national COVID-19 infection rate could have bottomed out after cases ticked higher in a handful of regions. "We could be facing a possible change in trend," Carolina Darias told a news conference. The infection rate as measured over the preceding 14 days has fallen from a peak of nearly 900 cases per 100,000 people at the end of January to below 130 cases as authorities brought a post-Christmas third wave under control.

  • McConnell vows 'scorched earth' if Senate ends filibuster

    Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell warned ominously Tuesday of a “scorched earth” landscape if Democrats use their new majority to bring an end to the Senate filibuster in hopes of muscling legislation supporting President Joe Biden's agenda past GOP opposition. McConnell unleashed the dire forecast of a Senate that would all but cease to function, implying that Republicans would grind business to a halt by refusing to give consent for routine operations — from the start time for sessions, to the reading of long legislative texts, to quorum call votes.

  • Kushner criticised over ‘arrogant’ op-ed taking credit for peace in the Middle East

    Kushner claims conflict in Middle East east is in its ‘last vestiges’ while referring to Israeli-Palestinian issue as ‘nothing more than a real-estate dispute’

  • Virus variants found to be deadlier, more contagious; some may thwart vaccines

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Antibodies induced by the Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccines are dramatically less effective at neutralizing some of the most worrying coronavirus variants, a new study suggests. Researchers obtained blood samples from 99 individuals who had received one or two doses of either vaccine and tested their vaccine-induced antibodies against virus replicas engineered to mimic 10 globally circulating variants.

  • Army denies medals, Special Forces insignia to soldier Trump pardoned for alleged murder

    The Army won't return medals for valor to retired Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, a Special Forces soldier former President Trump pardoned for alleged murder in Afghanistan.

  • Vertigo star Kim Novak claims she woke up naked after drink spiked by Tony Curtis

    One of Hollywood's brightest stars of the 1950s has accused Tony Curtis of spiking her drink at a party in his Beverly Hills home during the height of her fame, leaving her dazed and naked. Actress Kim Novak, who played a leading role as Madeleine in Aldref Hitchkock's Vertigo, described what may be one of the oldest #MeToo allegations as she recalled a 1958 soiree where she passed out. "Tony Curtis had brought me a drink," Novak, now 89, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know, I only had, I think, one drink there. But that's the last thing I knew. I do not know anything afterward, cross my heart, hope to die. Don't know what happened after that or how my car got back in front of my apartment." Curtis was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the Fifties, appearing alongside Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot and later Operation Petticoat with Cary Grant. He was married to actress Janet Leigh at the time, while Novak was linked to singer Sammy Davis Jr, whom she met on the set of Vertigo. Curtis and Novak would go on to star together in The Third Girl from the Left in 1973. "I think Tony Curtis did it, I don't want to think Sammy did that,” Novak goes on to say later in the interview.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Melissa McCarthy shows what happened after she was bitten by a bug in Australia

    The Emmy-winning actor has been Down Under filming the miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers."

  • Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared photos of herself with and without makeup to remind people that glamour 'washes off'

    The professional skier said she loves getting dressed up, but wanted to remind people that she's the "same person" with or without makeup.

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.