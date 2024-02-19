'It almost feels like a resort': McIntyre estate on the market for $2.1 million

The McIntyre estate on South Dixie Highway is on the market for more than $2.1 million.

MONROE — An estate priced at more than $2.1 million is on the market in Monroe.

Recently, realtor Mike Kuligowski of Keller Williams Lakeside listed the McIntyre estate on South Dixie Highway, a home built more than 100 years ago by the founders of Monroe Auto Equipment Co. Kuligowski lists only high-end properties throughout both of Michigan’s peninsulas. Currently, he has another property in Monroe County: a $2.5 million home on Timberlake Drive in Lambertville.

Kuligowski

“I specialize in very unique, very custom homes,” Kuligowski said.

The McIntyre estate certainly qualifies. Set on more than 17 acres, the property houses four structures that have a combined 14 bathrooms, 10 bedrooms and nearly 20,000 square feet of living space.

The estate has a wine cellar.

The home for sale is not the McIntyres' summer house on Bolles Harbor, which today is an event venue called The McIntyre. The McIntyre estate on South Dixie Highway was the family’s main home. It was listed for sale seven months ago for $2,150,000.

“There’s been a good amount of interest, considering the price point. We are showing pre-approved buyers, buyers that qualify to take a stab at something like this,” Kuligowski said.

The indoor heated pool has a diving board.

Those who've toured the home so far have been highly impressed, he said.

“It’s a lot to take in. It almost feels like a resort. It’s very big and over-the-top,” Kuligowski said.

The second-floor bathroom in the main house has Mexican onyx and gold fixtures.

The indoor, heated pool is among visitors' favorite features, Kuligowski said.

The 800 square foot pool is surrounded by marble and has a diving board. The pool room, at 4,000 square feet, has an indoor water feature, skylights, a teakwood bar and changing room and hand-painted sinks.

Among the home's lavish features are crystal chandeliers.

“It’s the size of a small apartment,” Kuligowski said. “The indoor pool for sure (is impressive) and (so are) all the marble and stone in the house and the attention to detail in the main house. The bathroom on the second floor has Mexican onyx and gold fixtures. A lot of expensive materials were used in the construction. It’s completely well done,” he said.

The estate also has hand-painted walls, crystal chandeliers and pink marble.

The study in the main house is shown.

The McIntyre family built the Georgia Colonial-style home in 1922. In 1972, an addition increased the space by 4,000 square foot. Today, the property includes the main home, guest house, stable with an upper floor carriage house and a storage building.

The carriage house has a 70 by 24 foot garage that can house six to eight vehicles. The 4,515 foot guest house was built in 1934 and also has a Georgia Colonial style.

An aerial view of the property, which has four structures, is shown.

“It’s similar to the main house,” Kuligowski said.

The guest house offers marble floors in the main entry and hallway.

“No expense was spared,” Kuligowski said.

The estate has garden areas and sits on 17 acres of property.

The McIntyre estate, Kuligowski said, could remain a family house, but also could be used as an event space, wedding venue or destination resort. It has some commercial features.

“It’s above standard for residential. It’s way overbuilt for residential. It has a lot of features of commercial. A typical house has 40/40 electrical, 440 volts. This has 200 service; 220 is a Tesla supercharger. It’s commercial grade. It’s quasi-residential and commercial-built. It will function well for the next owner," Kuligowski said.

The estate has garden areas and sits on 17 acres of property.

His clients have owned the home since 1987.

“It’s been in their family for a while, but life changes and needs change; 200,000 square feet is no longer needed; they are downsizing," he said.

Monroe Auto Equipment Co., according to Monroe News archives, can be traced back to 1918, when Charles S. McIntyre Sr.’ joined August F. Meyer in the Brisk Blast Manufacturing Co. A year later they renamed the tire pump manufacturing plant the Monroe Auto Equipment Co., which eventually began designing and manufacturing shock absorbers and other auto parts for a worldwide market.

Monroe shock absorbers are still known around the world. The company is now called Tenneco Inc.

