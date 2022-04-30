Almost Half of Brits Find It Hard to Pay Their Energy Bills

Colin Keatinge
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

About 40% of U.K. adults said that they’re finding it either somewhat or very difficult to afford their energy bills, according to a survey by the country’s Office for National Statistics.

Some 91% said their cost of living had risen, with most citing increases in the price of fuel, gas and electricity, and food shopping as reasons, according to the survey released on Friday. Four in 10 said they were buying less when food shopping, up from roughly three in 10 in the ONS’s previous survey.

Consumers in the U.K. are struggling with a surge in energy bills, higher taxes and the strongest inflation in three decades. Britain’s top energy suppliers have warned of a huge increase in the number of people falling behind on paying their bills. Households are also increasingly relying on food banks for emergency assistance, indicating a cost-of-living crisis is accelerating and likely to drag more people into poverty.

The latest ONS survey covers the April 13-24 period, when almost 5,000 randomly selected households were sampled. It compares with the previous survey from March 30 to April 10, when a similar number were sampled.

Since the ONS first conducted such a survey in November, the proportion of adults who think they would not be able to save any money in the next 12 months has gradually increased, rising from 34% to 42%.

The Trussell Trust, which supports a network of 1,400 food banks, said deliveries of aid parcels jumped 14% to 2.1 million in the year through March compared with levels before the Covid-19 pandemic. The pace of increase has grown from 10% in the third quarter of last year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Most Livable Small Cities in the U.S. – 2022 Edition

    Despite the perception that the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a mass migration out of cities, the data simply does not support that narrative. According to Pew Research, fewer people moved out of cities in 2020 compared with the years leading up … Continue reading → The post Most Livable Small Cities in the U.S. – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stimulus check update: Here’s every single state sending stimulus money in 2022

    We’ve made the point on a number of occasions now that when and whether anyone gets a new stimulus check is largely a function of luck. And, correspondingly, that person’s luck is a function of geography — more specifically, where they happen to live. Whereas the federal stimulus checks, including 2021’s six monthly child tax … The post Stimulus check update: Here’s every single state sending stimulus money in 2022 appeared first on BGR.

  • Europe Starts Splintering in Its Response to Russia’s Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s response to Russia’s threat to turn off the gas if companies don’t pay in rubles is starting to splinter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseUkraine’s Forces Get Boost From Arsenal of Old-Fashioned ArtilleryPoland and Bulgaria have already been

  • Bank of the West economist on Bay Area’s severe population loss during Covid: ‘It’s just scary’

    "The data came in from the Census Bureau and it was even worse than we imagined," Bank of the West Chief Economist Scott Anderson said.

  • There’s a big hole in the Fed’s theory of inflation—incomes are falling at a record 10.9% rate

    If inflation is all due to an overly generous federal government giving its people too much money, then our inflation problem is about to go away.

  • Biden ‘Not Concerned about Recession,’ Touts ‘Enormous Growth’ after Economy Shrinks in First Quarter

    Biden attempted to allay concerns about the U.S. economy after the Commerce Department announced that the economy shrank over the first quarter of 2022.

  • Has the U.S. economy really shrunk in early 2022? Is a recession near? No. Here’s why.

    The surprising contraction in the U.S. economy in the first quarter has been written off by Wall Street as a misleadingly weak number that in no way signals an oncoming recession. So how well did the economy really perform? Not bad, it seems. Maybe even pretty good.

  • California Expects Record $68 Billion Surplus From Tax Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- California has an unprecedented $68 billion that it can use for any purpose in the next fiscal year, according to state Senate Democrats, a surplus that presents both opportunities and conflicts for Governor Gavin Newsom in his budget release next month.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t B

  • ‘A recession is on the way’: Former CEO of Citi Wealth Management

    Wall Street veteran and investing guru Sallie Krawcheck said a recession is inevitable, and urged investors to diversify their holdings in order to withstand the hard economic times.

  • Nabbing Toyota required $535M public-private investment

    Multiple government and private entities together invested more than $535 million in land acquisition, infrastructure and other costs to bring Toyota to the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.

  • Bank of America trims S&P 500 forecast as the market prices in a '1 in 3 chance' of a recession and recommends investors get defensive by adding consumer staples

    "If the probability of a recession rises, more downside risk would be expected," said BofA's head of US equity research Savita Subramanian.

  • Big Fed rate hikes ahead, amid early signs hot inflation is peaking

    U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers look set to deliver a series of aggressive interest rate hikes at least until the summer to deal with hot inflation and surging labor costs, even as two reports Friday showed tentative signs both may be cresting. Sharply higher food and gas prices lifted overall inflation to a new 40-year high of 6.6% in March, data from the Commerce Department showed. At more than triple the Fed's target, hot inflation is why the central bank is widely expected to ramp up the pace of rate hikes with a half-point increase at each of its next three meetings, and continue raising rates through the end of the year.

  • University of Georgia Experts Estimate Black Residents Who Were Displaced to Make Room for Dormitories Should Get $5M In Reparations

    Black residents who were pushed out of their Georgia homes in the 1960s for student housing are entitled to upwards of $5 million, a new […]

  • Dollar surge leaves trail of destruction

    The dollar's race to two-decade highs is leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, exacerbating inflation in other countries and tightening financial conditions just as the world economy confronts the prospect of a slowdown in growth. This year's 8% gain against a basket of currencies is driven partly by bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates faster and further than other developed countries, and partly by its status as a safe haven in times of turbulence. It is also supported by Japan's reluctance to ditch its super-easy policies, and fears of recession in Europe.

  • Yellen says more shocks likely to 'challenge the economy'

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday the global pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine highlight the possibility of big economic shocks in the future, adding that downturns are “likely to continue to challenge the economy.” With “large negative shocks” inevitable, she said, policymakers have learned from the Great Recession that it's imperative to exit economic downturns “as quickly as possible.” The past several years have been marked by a worldwide pandemic that prompted both the Trump and Biden administrations to issue trillions of dollars in federal stimulus aid, which economists say contributed to inflation levels at their highest points in four decades.

  • Yen’s Historic Fall Signals Rewrite of Global Currency Playbook

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen’s plunge to a 20-year low threatens to leave it significantly weaker for years to come, shaking up global money flows and undermining Japan’s efforts to get its fragile economy back on track.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoMusk’s Twitter Pitch Fea

  • Powell Seen Slowing Rate Hikes After May and June Front-Loading

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is likely to slow the pace of interest-rate increases after front-loading policy with half-point hikes next week and in June, economists surveyed by Bloomberg say.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseUkraine’s Forces Get Boost From Arsenal of Old-Fashioned ArtilleryChina Calls

  • Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

    President Joe Biden’s upbeat message that the economy is cruising along hit a troublesome speed bump on Thursday when the federal government reported that U.S. gross domestic product shrank during the first three months of 2022. There were technical reasons for the decline that likely obscured the actual health of the economy, yet the drop clearly put the president on the defensive after he has said repeatedly that the booming job market means the U.S. can withstand inflation at a 40-year high. Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was supposed to propel the economy to new heights that Democrats could then sell to voters in this year's midterm elections.

  • BofA Strategists Cut S&P 500 Projection

    The S&P 500 has dropped 13% so far this year, and many experts are turning more bearish toward stocks. Bank of America strategists led by Savita Subramanian list some of the unanticipated negative factors that have cropped up this year. "We weren't forecasting a war, and the Russia/Ukraine conflict exacerbated commodity price inflation and also hit Europe GDP hard."

  • Food stamp work training requirement becomes law as Kansas Republicans override veto

    Kansas Republicans overrode Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a food stamp work training requirement bill amid a workforce shortage.