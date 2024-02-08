Almost half-million dollars spent so far on Brookmeade Park restoration

TechCrunch

After former Fox News TV host Tucker Carlson announced on X he would be interviewing Russian president Vladimir Putin, downloads of the app formerly known as Twitter jumped, sending X to the top of the U.S. App Store overnight. Multiple outlets on Wednesday, including Reuters, the AP, and The New York Times, have confirmed that Carlson's interview has already taken place, and The Wall Street Journal said the interview is expected to air on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. Interest in the Carlson-Putin interview likely drove a spike in new installs for the X app, which began climbing up the App Store charts around 7 PM EST and then became the No. 1 app by midnight, according to data from app intelligence firm Appfigures.