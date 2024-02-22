Almost half of Poles believe war will end with destruction of both Ukraine and Russia

Almost two years after the beginning of the full-scale war, nearly half of Poles believe that it will end with the destruction of both Ukraine and Russia.

Source: United Surveys results for RMF FM and Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Poles, in particular, were asked about what the possible war ending might look like.

Almost half of the respondents (47.4%) believe that the conflict will last for many years and end with the destruction of both countries.

A total of 14.1% think that the Russians will win. Slightly more respondents bet on Ukraine's victory (17.4%).

The rest did not decide on an answer.

The survey was conducted by United Surveys with a sample of 1000 people using the CATI/CAWI method on 10-11 February 2024.

Background:

Support for Ukraine among Europeans remains broad, but almost two years after the full-scale invasion, only 10% believe Ukraine can defeat Russia, according to a YouGov survey.

In addition, nearly 80% of Ukrainians view Poland as a friendly country, but this number has significantly dropped compared to a survey conducted half a year ago, especially regarding the perception of Poland as "definitely friendly".

