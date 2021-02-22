Almost half of Republicans would leave to join a new Trump party

Namita Singh
File Image: In this file photo taken on 5 October, 2020, US president Donald Trump takes off his face mask as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC.

Former US president, Donald Trump, still commands the loyalty of Republican supporters despite facing a second impeachment trial for allegedly inciting a riotous mob that stormed the US Capitol building in January, a new poll has found.

Reaffirming the thumping support that Mr Trump enjoys among GOP voters, Sunday’s results of the Suffolk University-USA Today survey found that nearly 46 per cent of the respondents would abandon the Republican party and support a new one floated by Mr Trump.

“We feel like Republicans don’t fight enough for us, and we all see Donald Trump fighting for us as hard as he can, every single day,” Brandon Keidl, a 27-year-old Republican from Milwaukee, said in an interview after being polled. “But then you have establishment Republicans who just agree with establishment Democrats and everything, and they don’t ever push back.”

Earlier in January, there were reports that Mr Trump was considering creating a third party in order to discourage senators from voting to convict him during his impeachment trial. Later, Maggie Haberman, a reporter with the New York Times, said that Mr Trump was talked out of that. “There’s also the fact that threatening a third party while simultaneously threatening primaries makes no sense, which some folks gently pointed out to him,” she wrote.

In the survey conducted among 1,000 Trump voters between 15 February and 19 February, nearly 80 per cent of the respondents said that they were less likely to vote for a Republican candidate who had supported the impeachment of their former commander in chief.

About 85 per cent of participants said that they would vote for Mr Trump in 2024 if he won the Republican nomination for president.

Over half of the respondent said that the Republican party need to become “more loyal” to Mr Trump, even if it comes at the cost of losing more establishment Republicans.

The aftermath of the Trump impeachment trial saw a glaring rift within the GOP as the former president launched a scathing attack on Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, calling him a “dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack.”

Mr McConnell, though had voted to acquit Mr Trump at the Senate impeachment trial, had said his former top boss was “practically and morally responsible” for the riots that had killed five people.

Many GOP lawmakers fear that the squabble between the two republicans is also going to have an impact on the party’s plans to win back the Senate majority in 2022, in a post-Trump era.

