Almost half of all new U.S. coronavirus cases are in just 5 states

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With just five states reporting nearly half of all new coronavirus infections in the United States, some experts are calling on the Biden administration to send extra vaccine doses to the affected areas.

State health agency data pulled together by Johns Hopkins University shows that in the most recent seven-day period, there were more than 452,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. Nearly 197,500 of those cases, or 44 percent, were reported in New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Those five states account for 22 percent of the country's population.

Michigan has had the highest rate of new infections over the last two weeks, and on Sunday, the state's seven-day average of new daily infections hit 6,719. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) believes this is being driven by the more contagious variants and people, tired of being at home, going more places. "What we have to do is really put our foot down on the pedal on vaccines," she said. Whitmer, who received her first vaccine dose on Tuesday, told The Associated Press she asked the White House last week if additional doses could be sent to states where coronavirus is on the rise, and she was told all options are on the table.

Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of the University of California at San Francisco's department of epidemiology and biostatistics, told AP it's clear that "more vaccine needs to be where the virus is." It won't hurt people in other areas if places experiencing a surge get more vaccines, she added, and will in fact help because it will keep the virus from spreading. At least 40 percent of American adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, with roughly 23 percent fully vaccinated.

More stories from theweek.com
Academy says Oscar nominees and guests qualify as essential workers
Trump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegations
Janet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxation

Recommended Stories

  • For the 1st time, 1 of Deshaun Watson's accusers speaks out

    "I replay the incident over and over in my head," Ashley Solis said in her first public statements. "The nightmare is real."

  • Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with 4 new states, Washington DC added to orange tier

    24 states and Washington D.C. now on Chicago's list requiring quarantine or negative COVID test.

  • Michigan Gov. Whitmer gets COVID-19 vaccine

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got her first COVID-19 vaccine shot on Tuesday, touting the vaccine as the most effective way to protect people and return the state back to normalcy. (April 6)

  • Why Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID Vaccine Could Be Even Better Than Expected

    Several days ago, I received my second dose of BNT162b2, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine has been a phenomenal success story, from the breathtakingly fast development to the jaw-dropping efficacy. Here's why Pfizer's and BioNTech's COVID vaccine could be even better than expected.

  • Georgia voting law 'built on a lie' -White House

    "The Georgia legislation is build on a lie," Psaki told reporters. She said that Republican lawmakers' claims that a new measure would curb voting fraud flew in the face of the facts."There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election," she said. "What there was, however, was record-setting turnout, especially by voters of color."Democrats won two Georgia runoff races for the U.S. Senate, thanks in part to a surge of African-Americans taking advantage of early voting rules.Psaki said that reality is what drove Georgia Republicans to change voting laws."For politicians who didn't like the outcome, they're not changing their policies to win more votes. They're changing the rules to exclude more voters," she said.Psaki's comments came in response to a question about the decision by Major League Baseball to move its annual All-Star Game from Georgia to Colorado.Professional baseball and other large U.S. corporations, including Coca-Cola and Delta have criticized Georgia's election law.

  • Pfizer halts shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment

    The Jerusalem Post reported Pfizer halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccine doses after Israel failed to pay for its most recent shipment of 2.5 million doses.

  • Fauci says vaccines likely work against coronavirus variants: 'I don't believe that there's anything to panic about'

    Studies indicate that T cells, an immune-system component, react to coronavirus variants almost as well as they do to earlier versions of the virus.

  • John Cena Reveals How the BTS Army Helped Him Embrace Vulnerability to Write New Self-Love Books

    John Cena has fans of BTS to thank for inspiring him to accept his vulnerability and publish two new motivational books, out on April 6

  • Woman sparks internet chaos after revealing her weekly household chores: ‘Your husband isn’t pulling his weight’

    Most people thought this husband's expectations were demeaning.

  • 3 things to know about new Thunder forward Jaylen Hoard

    The Oklahoma City Thunder announced they had signed forward Jaylen Hoard to a two-way contract on Monday. Hoard, who turned 22 less than a week before he was signed, will have a chance to prove himself to the OKC front office as the season nears its ...

  • Amazon's Bezos tops Forbes' billionaires list

    No wonder if Jeff Bezos has plenty to smile about. The Amazon boss has topped Forbes' annual ranking of billionaires for a fourth straight year. He edges out Tesla chief Elon Musk, who briefly looked like taking the title. Overall the list features a record 2,755 people. And Forbes' Chief Content Officer Randall Lane says they've had a good year. "The very, very rich, got very, very richer."The magazine estimates the billionaires on its list are worth a total $13.1 trillion. That's way up from last year's mere $8 trillion. Rounding out the top five are LVMH boss Bernard Arnault...Microsoft founder Bill Gates....And Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg. Investor Warren Buffett falls out of the top five for the first time in over two decades, muscled out by the tech titans. This year's chart also has a startling number of new entries: "And we have 493 new billionaires, that's one new billionaire every 17 hours."Lane says that's evidence the list is getting more democratic, with more people getting their big break.Among the newly minted billionaires is Whitney Wolfe Herd. She's chief executive of dating app Bumble, which went public earlier in the year.

  • E-commerce Giant Coupang Gets Its First Batch of Wall Street Ratings

    (CPNG) shares are getting mixed reviews in the first batch of analyst notes about the South Korean e-commerce giant. Coupang (ticker: CPNG) went public last month at $35 a share and opened at $63.50. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Cha picked up coverage with a Buy rating and a $62 target price.

  • Soviet Union’s Lost ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie Rediscovered After 30 Years and Released for Free

    The Russian-language film posted on YouTube, earning over 800,000 views in its first week.

  • Not-So-Great Expectations: Why Treasuries Don’t Tell the Whole Inflation Story

    Ramesh Ponnuru recently took up the case against inflation . . . well, more like the case against predictions of inflation. If I’m reading him correctly, he is making the case for policies in pursuit of higher inflation. To his credit, he does not shy away from a deep dive into intellectually challenging analysis. Ramesh argues as follows Anxiety about inflation is high. The case that inflation risks are rising is based partly on a particular metric, which is calculated by subtracting the yield of an inflation-protected five-year Treasury note from that of a regular five-year Treasury note. This metric has been rising and, as of Ramesh’s writing, was above the Fed’s target rate for CPI. That metric is not reliable, because the Fed buys Treasury securities, which distorts the rate. So that factor can mislead users of that metric as to how much inflation fear there is among real investors (as opposed to central bankers, who buy these bonds as a policy instrument, not an investment). The Fed knows about this problem, so it recalculates the spread to reflect this reality. Ponnuru includes a helpful explainer from the Fed. For example, at the end of 2019, the Fed’s adjusted inflation expectation was 1.83 percent, above the 1.68 percent unadjusted expectation. As of March 3 of this year, the day before Ponnuru’s article was published, the adjusted inflation risk had fallen to 1.67 percent — lower than before the COVID scare. Failing to take this adjustment into account makes inflation risks look higher than they really are. If markets know more than experts, then we have no need for anxiety. Alas, I remain unconvinced, but still convincible. I’m not in a camp. My job is to make forecasts. I don’t get demerits for failing to hew to a certain party line; I get demerits for being wrong. So let’s answer point by point Yes, inflation anxiety is high, but the question is whether it is too high or not high enough. Yes, TIPS spreads are part of the evidence cited for elevated inflation, but they are hardly the only piece of evidence, nor the dominant one. I don’t know a single analyst who is making the hawkish case based on TIPS spreads alone. Yes, the Fed distorts interest rates, but it distorts both inflation-protected and regular interest rates. There are other distortions to these rates as well. An accurate projection accounts for all distortions, not just the ones that help the ”Relax, nothing to worry about” case. Yes, the Fed recognizes the insufficiency of observing yield spreads to predict inflation, and attempts to adjust for it, but it also fully acknowledges the limitations of its method. Fed analysts are humble about their ability to “decompose” real-world observed interest rates into some theoretically reconstituted rate to derive a theoretical inflation risk. This is where I find myself a bit confused about what Ramesh is doing. Regarding the liquidity-distortion effect, he says, “That makes the market’s projection of inflation look larger than it is. The Fed also publishes a data series that attempts to correct for this distortion (which is available at the bottom of the page in the previous link).” But that seems to leave quite a lot of relevant material out. We’ll put an analysis at the end of this paper for the math-phobic, but suffice it to say that these distortions can pull in either direction, either overestimating or underestimating inflation expectations, but tend in general to underestimate inflation risks. More at the bottom of this article. I have no reason to doubt the Fed’s or Cornerstone Macro’s expert adjustments to risk spreads, but I’m confused by Ponnuru’s position on expert knowledge versus market knowledge. These adjustments are performed by economists; in other words, experts. No one is simply observing inflation expectations in market data: They are building complex models to try to uncover some real yield or some real inflation risk premium. If Ponnuru’s supposition is that markets know more than experts, “even highly informed ones,” then what precisely is the point of presenting expert calculations in order to suggest the data are exaggerating inflation risk? See section below. Returning to the markets-vs.-experts issue, I wonder why we are depending only on one market in order to build the case against inflation, while ignoring other markets. I like the TIPS spread, and, for the record, I think the adjusted version is a real improvement, but there are other market signals to look at. Gold is a market. So is silver. So are currency markets. When many in the supply-side movement were pushing the Fed to hike higher and higher in 2006, they pointed to gold markets but ignored bond markets. I argued at the time that all market indicators needed to be listened to, not just the ones that fit our outlook. Data are a gift (literally in Latin, “things given”); let’s open all the gifts to get our insights. More detail than you want about TIPS spread adjustments Yes, the Fed paper Ramesh links to acknowledges that Fed purchases can distort yields, but the main point of the paper is to describe ways in which there is a “liquidity premium” that tends to raise rather than lower TIPS yields, which means that spreads usually underestimate rather than overestimate inflation risk. Bluntly, this factor generally (but not always) favors the hawks. Higher yields for TIPS means smaller spreads with regular Treasuries. The authors say that explicitly (sorry, algebra ahead . . .): In the model, TIPS yields typically exceed “true” real yields (or real yields that are consistent with nominal yields) due to the TIPS liquidity premium: TIPS yield = real yield + TIPS liquidity premium. In other words, usually TIPS yields are elevated by the liquidity premium. This, of course, makes the spread smaller, meaning that in general, an adjustment for this effect will reveal greater inflation risk. Let’s look at Ponnuru’s example. He says that the adjusted inflation expectations rate at the end of 2019 was 1.83 percent. He’s right, but the unadjusted rate was 1.68 percent. In other words, the adjustment raised the inflation outlook! The adjustment doesn’t generally make inflation risks look lower — it generally makes them look higher. That’s why the Fed subtracts the liquidity premium to get to an estimate of inflation compensation: As a result, TIPS inflation compensation (IC)—defined as the nominal yield minus the TIPS yield—can be decomposed into three components, TIPS IC = expected inflation + inflation risk premium – TIPS liquidity premium. Why does the liquidity premium tend to work this way? Because TIPS are a bit exotic compared to regular Treasuries. They’re a good deal more complex. In my own experience, I remember during a consulting engagement recommending to a portfolio analyst (one with a CFA, no less) that he consider adding TIPS to the portfolio. He objected to the notion based on a lack of familiarity with the instrument and confusion about the nature of the calculation. The Fed recognizes that a significant part of TIPS price distortion results from uncertainty towards adoption: By contrast, TIPS liquidity premium is not connected to inflation risk but rather reflects factors that drive a wedge between TIPS yields and true real yields. This premium was high when TIPS was first launched, as it took some time for TIPS to gain popularity among investors, and again surged during the 2008-2009 Financial Crisis, as investors fled from less liquid or more risky instruments and sought the safety and liquidity of nominal Treasury securities. Apart from lower liquidity of TIPS relative to nominal Treasuries, this premium may also reflect supply-demand imbalance of TIPS versus nominal securities and a greater concentration of buy-and-hold investors in TIPS market compared with the nominal Treasury market. The bottom line is that the difference between regular Treasuries and TIPS is partly based on inflation risk, but partly based on other factors, one of which is that TIPS investors require a higher yield in return for the complexity and relative illiquidity of their choice security. On the other hand, there are other complicated flows involved: whether the Treasury Department is growing the supply of TIPS relative to regular Treasuries and whether the Fed is buying relatively more TIPS than regulars. In general, though, these distortions underestimate inflation, not overestimate it. Assuming that Fed analysts have gotten things right, on average, these supply and demand effects have amounted to an average of 0.67 percent over the time they have been calculating this metric. Though as of latest data available, February 25, the premium is a -0.63 percent, amounting to a slight understatement of inflation.

  • Moving the MLB All-Star Game to Denver Makes Zero Sense

    Major League Baseball is moving its 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta, Ga., to Coors Field in Denver, Colo. This, says ESPN, is “in response to a new Georgia law that has civil rights groups concerned about its potential to restrict voting access for people of color.” Or, more likely, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred moved the game because he is concerned about Rob Manfred. Cobb County estimates that losing the game will cost the region more than $100 million. Or to put it another way: Atlanta, a city with a 51 percent black population — the largest black-majority metro area in the nation — will be out $100 million. They’ll live, but it’s certainly a peculiar way for professional baseball to show solidarity with the African-American community. Denver’s black population, on the other hand, is somewhere around 9 percent. You want to see a segregated city, come visit Denver. That might be something Manfred, who runs a league with one black majority owner, might ponder as his limo drives by the blinding whiteness of neighborhoods like “Stapleton” — officially changed to the anodyne “Central Park” less than a year ago — on his way from Denver International to downtown. Another funny way of showing your concern for alleged “voting restrictions” is by moving the All-Star Game to a state that in many ways has voting laws at least as stringent as Georgia’s. To vote in Colorado, a person needs photo identification, just as they do at the will-call window at Coors Field. Like Colorado, Georgia allows voters without ID to use the last four digits of their Social Security number, a bank statement or utility bill, a paycheck, or any other government document with their name and address. Though ID requirements are the provision Democrats hate most, they are broadly popular among voters, which is why they are compelled to use hyperbole and disinformation when talking about the rest of these laws. Colorado also requires signature verification for mail-in ballots. Over 10,000 voters are rejected every election because of bad signatures. This is the kind of shameful disenfranchisement that Manfred now supports. You might recall Joe Biden and other Democrats ginning up anger by falsely claiming that parched voters would be denied a mere glass of water under this new law, though the restriction is aimed more at specifically curtailing what campaigns can hand out. It’s hardly unique in the nation. Colorado, like 37 other states including Delaware and now Georgia, also prevents campaign workers from handing out water or food or paraphernalia to voters near a polling place. Though, to be fair, on this front, perhaps none have as restrictive a policy as New York, the home of Major League Baseball headquarters. Georgia, like Colorado, also has no-excuse absentee voting. But Georgia’s is more expansive, with a minimum of 17 days of early voting — and a provision allowing counties to request two additional Sunday voting days can bring the total to 19 days. Colorado has 15, which, using the quickly changing standards, basically makes it a state of Bull Connors. Some will correctly point out that Colorado, which was moving to an all-mail election before COVID, automatically mails ballots to every “active” voter — something most states hadn’t even contemplated before last year, and then only on an emergency basis. As a former Colorado resident, I can tell you, it is not uncommon for people to get the ballots of former residents, of grown kids long gone, or of dead relatives in their mailbox. It’s a mess. Yet, whatever your opinion is on that policy, if failing to automatically provide every resident a mail-in ballot, whether they ask for one or not, is now considered “Jim Crow on steroids,” MLB is going to have an impossible time rationalizing having any event in any state. Or at least, any state that takes its elections seriously. Now, of course, I don’t accept the notion that preserving some minimal integrity in elections is “suppression.” Apparently, Georgia voters don’t either, as a new Morning Consult poll shows only 36 percent opposition to the new law. Can you imagine what those polls would look like if most of the media weren’t blatantly lying about the bill 24-7? But Manfred obviously doesn’t care about the lies. He doesn’t care about the fans. He doesn’t care to know anything about the law. He doesn’t care about the black community. If he did, he wouldn’t have moved the game. Rob Manfred, like so many others who wilt at the first sign of left-wing hysterics, is there to protect Rob Manfred.

  • A third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study

    One in three COVID-19 survivors in a study of more than 230,000 mostly American patients were diagnosed with a brain or psychiatric disorder within six months, suggesting the pandemic could lead to a wave of mental and neurological problems, scientists said on Tuesday. Researchers who conducted the analysis said it was not clear how the virus was linked to psychiatric conditions such as anxiety and depression, but that these were the most common diagnoses among the 14 disorders they looked at. Post-COVID cases of stroke, dementia and other neurological disorders were rarer, the researchers said, but were still significant, especially in those who had severe COVID-19.

  • Jimmy Fallon addresses backlash over segment that featured white TikTok star performing Black creators' dances

    After Black TikTok creators were uncredited during an Addison Rae segment, Fallon invited some to perform their own dances.

  • Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics

    The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump's efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The court said there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term in January. Twitter banned Trump two days after the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

  • My Daughter’s Life Depends On A Drug That Is Being Discontinued In 6 Months

    How do you tell a five-year-old that they are slowly dying? That the only medicine to hold their disease back will stop being distributed in October.

  • 6-alarm fire burning through Queens apartment building

    The fire broke out on the top floor of the six-story building on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights around 1 p.m. and quickly spread through the cockloft.