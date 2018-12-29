How I Almost Lost My Wedding in a Mudslide

Planning a wedding is by turns a joyful and stressful occasion. Beyond the hefty price tag (the average wedding now costs nearly $30,000), there's the emotional toll of coordinating plans across two families and groups of friends, plus the expectation that the day has to be perfect in every detail. But there’s always the potential for something to go wrong. Maybe the photographer shows up late. Perhaps the bride gets sick the day before the event. What most couples don’t anticipate is a catastrophic weather event that makes it impossible for their wedding to proceed. That’s what happened to Macy Weiser, 34, and her fiancé, Julio Peñuela, 27, when a wildfire followed by a mudslide threw their wedding plans into disarray.
A wedding that didn’t have a chance
Macy and Julio had very specific ideas about their wedding, and spent hundreds of hours on homemade and handcrafted decor, which they were storing in their California home before the event. In December 2017, about a month before the wedding, they were (according to Macy) “knee-deep in gold glitter ribbons, lights and crafts galore” when the Thomas Fire—one of the major wildfires that swept through California—derailed the couple's plans, forcing them to flee their home for two weeks. They were allowed back into their home the day before Christmas Eve, but the smoke and the stress left Macy dispirited. The only solace she had was her quickly approaching wedding in January, which would make all of the unexpected disruptions in December worth it.
But Mother Nature wasn't finished with Macy and Julio. In early January, the couple’s house was once again in a voluntary evacuation zone, this time due to a pending rainstorm. “We went to sleep that night having no idea what was in store for us,” said Macy, an executive assistant at a Santa Barbara, California, hotel. Overnight, the pounding rain caused mudslides that downed power lines, toppled cars and submerged homes up to their roof lines. Macy and Julio tried for hours to get out of their neighborhood but were stymied by flooding, mud and debris at every exit point.
“The next morning, we drove to a side street and attempted to make it out by foot, and that’s when we finally saw the devastation of the debris flow,” Macy said. “It was one of the most horrible and traumatic scenes I have ever witnessed.”
That night, the couple convinced a fire department friend to let them follow an emergency vehicle out of the area on a small cleared pathway, but they had to leave immediately—there was no time to go home and gather any of their belongings. “We ended up at my hotel and had no idea that that night would be the last time we would be home in more than a month.”
A week into their second evacuation, Macy and Julio realized they needed to rethink their wedding plans. The freeway was still closed and covered in mud for miles, the trains weren’t running and the ongoing search for mudslide victims in town meant the authorities declared their house off-limits. Even worse, the couple also lost a close family friend to the mudslide. “I was so traumatized and sad, and I knew there was no way that I could carry on our wedding celebration as we had planned,” Macy said. “It was too overwhelming. We made the very hard decision to cancel the wedding.”
A plea for help goes viral
Macy and Julio still had their honeymoon to Thailand booked and decided to take the opportunity to put some distance between them and the disaster zone that had become their lives. “We decided we would just go to the courthouse and get a marriage license,” Macy said. “It was all I thought I could handle. I was so sad that all the hard work we’d put into all of our planning would be wasted.”
She posted a query on Facebook: Did any of her friends in the area have any decor they could borrow? A friend of hers shared Macy’s status with the wider Facebook community, and it caught the eye of some local wedding vendors.
One of those vendors was Tanya Paye, a wedding planner and owner of RSVP Weddings & Events in the Santa Barbara area. “I think we were initially trying to raise money to help them recuperate the costs, and I was like, ‘I’m happy to help,’” Paye said. “Everything was just so sad, between the fire and the mudslides and everyone who had passed away. We needed something cheerful.”
Paye reached out to Macy and offered to put a wedding together. While initially only expecting to get enough help for a small ceremony, the outpouring of generosity from the community took everyone by surprise. “We ended up with two dozen vendors who donated services,” Paye said. “We were going to do this quick little thing, and we ended up donating a full luxury wedding. It was incredible.”
Photo credit: Kiel Rucker Photography
Macy and Julio’s impromptu wedding came together in less than 72 hours. “[Paye] asked us what we wanted from our original wedding, and we said, ‘A bar, a band, our friends and family, and gold and sparkly,’” Macy said. “She did everything else. We had the best photographer, the most amazing videographer, the florals, the DJ, a graphic artist for the table and welcome signs, a beautiful cake, an incredible officiant—and all from people who just wanted to give in whatever way they could.”
Photo credit: Kiel Rucker Photography
Although Macy and Julio’s original venue survived the onslaught of the mudslide, road closures made it nearly impossible for all the wedding vendors to reach it, so the more conveniently located Hotel Californian offered to host the festivities instead. “They couldn’t do it pro bono, but I believe they gave it to them at cost,” said Amy Grace Collins, owner of Teach Me To Wed, who also helped put the Weiser wedding together.
Although all the couple’s homemade decor was back at their home and inaccessible, incredibly, they had their wedding attire. “He had his suit in his car, and her dress was still at the seamstress,” Paye said.
Of the 165 guests invited,100 managed to attend, with some traveling hours by car and train to get to the wedding venue. After suffering through so much trauma and tragedy, the company of so many loved ones at the happiest day of their lives left Macy and Julio ecstatic. “We ended up having the most beautiful, gold, sparkly, magical wedding,” Macy said. “Everything was perfect. It was not the wedding we had dreamed of, but only because it was more beautiful and special than we could have imagined.”
Photo credit: Kiel Rucker Photography
Preparing for the worst-case scenario
When something unexpected, such as a wildfire or mudslide, wrecks a wedding, couples stand to lose a lot of money, but event insurance can help protect what you’ve planned. “One of the first conversations I have with people is about insurance, Collins said. “If you have to use this policy, life sucks,’” she said. “But if you do have it, it’s going to be OK, because you’re going to be whole again.”
There's no end to the variety of catastrophes that could ruin your special day. A hurricane could force an evacuation from your beach locale. Your wedding venue could go bankrupt or get damaged due to inclement weather. After the mudslide, for instance, The Biltmore Santa Barbara was damaged and had to close. “They reopened five months later,” Collins said. “But every bride who was booked there was unable to have her wedding.”
Thirty percent of brides with event insurance used it to cover vendor issues, according to research from Travelers Insurance. Another 29% made a claim due to illness or injury. Other glitches: weather issues (16%), military deployment (10%) and property damage (6%).
Event insurance isn’t prohibitively expensive, costing around $300 to $400 to insure a $30,000 wedding. Collins compared it to cellphone insurance. “You’ll spend $10 a month insuring a $600 phone, but you won’t spend $300 once to insure $30,000?” she said. “It’s madness.”
Collins sends clients to Wedsure.com to price out a policy. “They are wedding related, so they understand how to indemnify based on a wedding,” she said. “They even have change-of-heart insurance.”
As for Macy and Julio, they recognize how lucky they were to be able to salvage their wedding after such an extreme weather event—especially since they didn't have wedding insurance themselves. “We will certainly never forget the gift that we were given,” Macy said. “Which was the opportunity to be truly lifted out of the mud and rubble by a community of people that we had never met before, and to be allowed and encouraged to celebrate our love.”
Photo credit: Kiel Rucker Photography