It's almost Margarita Day. 5 restaurants that take them to the next level in Brockton area

BROCKTON — National Margarita Day is right around the corner. Every Feb. 22, the classic tequila-based drink is celebrated across the U.S., and what better way to brighten up a cold snowy New England winter than with a drink reminiscent of beaches, palm trees and sunshine?

Created in 1938 in Mexico, the margarita typically consists of triple sec, tequila and lime juice. But at these Brockton and Taunton-area restaurants, the flavor combinations are endless. Weather you order it on the rocks, frozen or shaken, there’s something here for everyone.

Here are five great places to get margaritas in the Brockton and Taunton area.

This margarita is topped off with fruit, served at Avocados in Stoughton, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

Avocados Mexican Restaurant (Stoughton)

At Avocados Mexican Restaurant in Stoughton, margaritas come in hefty portions. The most popular order is the special margarita, according to a staff member at the restaurant. Although flavored margaritas, including strawberry, peach, mango, blackberry and more, are also big hits.

“The star of the night was the blackberry margarita,” wrote one reviewer on Yelp. “The house tequila was smooth, and the blackberry flavoring was not too sweet or too sour. I would definitely go back!”

Open on Thursday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

avocadosmexicanrestaurantma.com, 809 Washington St., Stoughton, 781-436-3297

Casa Vallarta (Brockton)

With 15 different margarita options to choose from, Casa Vallarta in Brockton has it all. Choose from a classic house margarita or one of their eight different flavored variations including strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, kiwi, peach, mango, or banana. Enjoy your margarita with a live mariachi band on Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Open on Thursday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

casavallarta.us, 610 Oak St., Brockton, 508-857-0401

El Mariachi (Easton, Taunton)

El Marlachi in Easton co-owner Roberto Arechiga makes a margarita on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

At El Mariachi in Easton and Taunton, margaritas are always a popular choice.

“We recommend you start with the cucumber margarita,” they wrote on their website. “That along with the strawberry margarita, is one of the most requested cocktails in our restaurant.”

“The house margaritas were excellent!” wrote one reviewer on Yelp. “Strong, large and in charge! We had to wait a moment before driving and I didn't even drink the whole thing.”

Open on Thursday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

elmariachimr.com, 620 Washington St., Easton, 508-230-5900; 44 Taunton Green, Taunton, 508-821-5953

Fiestas Mexican Restaurant (East Bridgewater)

Looking for a healthier margarita option? Try the skinny margarita at Fiestas Mexican Restaurant in East Bridgewater.

“It’s one of the more popular orders at the restaurant,” said a staff member. “It’s low calorie and made with 100% blue agave tequila, Cointreau, fresh squeezed lime juice, organic agave and club soda.”

Open on Thursday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

fiestasmexican.net, 34 Bedford St., East Bridgewater, 508-350-0200

Stoneforge Grill (Easton)

Stoneforge Grill in Easton

Can’t decide on just one drink flavor? Head over to Stoneforge Grill in Easton for a three-flavor margarita flight as part of their special winter drink menu. The flight comes with apple, blackberry and winter citrus margaritas made with Torada Tequila.

Open on Thursday, Feb. 22, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

stoneforgegrill.com, 10 Roosevelt Cir., Easton, 508-238-0550

