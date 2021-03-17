After almost a month on the run, former sled dog is safely captured in Bangor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julia Bayly, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 16—A retired Alaskan sled dog has been on the run in Bangor since escaping from her transport at Bangor International Airport last month is finally on her way home.

The story of Beaver, a former member of an Iditarod kennel in Alaska, captivated dog lovers around Maine, including residents of the Fairmont neighborhood who had reported multiple sightings on social media of the elusive dog over the past several weeks. The Bangor International Airport announced she had been found early Tuesday morning.

Beaver arrived in Maine on a transport flight on Feb. 21, according to a post on the airport's Facebook page, to join her new adoptive family, but escaped from the airport. For 23 days, Beaver eluded attempts to catch her. She was ultimately captured by Denise Lawson who had originally arranged for the dog's adoption to a Mainer. Lawson runs a sled dog adoption service and drove up from Virginia Monday to help catch Beaver.

"We are just super, super happy she is safe and back with us," Lawson said. "Right now she is sacked out in the backseat of our car with two of our other dogs."

Prior to coming to Bangor, Beaver had spent six weeks with Dawson and her partner Gordon Smith in Virginia. They organize adoptions of retired sled dogs from Alaskan racing kennels.

Beaver is from an Iditorad racing kennel outside of Fairbanks, according to Dawson, and flew from Alaska to Virginia in early January. Before placing a sled dog with an adoptive family, Dawson and Smith work with the dogs to familiarize them with life as a pet. This includes learning about traffic and even how to climb stairs — all things a sled dog who has spent a life in the Alaskan bush may never have experienced.

That orientation likely helped Beaver avoid getting hit by a car while on the run, Lawson said. Lawson credits the response from the Bangor community for Beaver's happy ending.

"The entire town of Bangor just came together on this," Lawson said. "So many different people did so much and we are so very thankful."

On the "Find Beaver" Facebook page, residents posted sightings for the elusive dog. From that a map was created and updated with every sighting marked by location, date and time. Officials with Bangor's animal control office set out feeding stations for Beaver and residents also put out food for her.

This past weekend, Lawson said she and Smith decided to drive the five hours north and join the search. They packed up two of their dogs familiar to Beaver and using the data on the Beaver Facebook page, formulated a plan.

"We were able to come into town with all this information on where Beaver had been and were able to orientate ourselves super quickly," Lawson said. "That first night we got a real understanding of the lay of the land and of her comings and goings and that was key because by the end of that first night we could predict where she was going to be at a certain time."

Lawson and Smith spent a chilly Sunday night camped outside in the Fairmont neighborhood and despite seeing Beaver several times, were not able to get close to her. The second night they poured a trail of liquid smoke on the sidewalk leading up to a grill. Late that night they fired up the grill and started cooking up some of Beaver's favorite goodies — salmon and hot dogs.

When Beaver showed up on schedule and came close to investigate the aroma of cooking food, Lawson said Smith lay down on the ground and closed his eyes pretending to be asleep. It took a bit of time, Lawson said, but eventually Beaver moved close enough to Smith that the harness she was still wearing was touching his hand. Smith was then able to gently grab the harness, snap a leash on it, ending Beaver's weeks on the run.

Lawson said she watched the whole thing from inside her car, not daring to move or even make eye contact with the dog in case it spooked Beaver.

"Anything could have spooked her during that time," Lawson said. "We texted everyone in the neighborhood asking them to please stay inside."

Once Beaver was secure, Smith led her to the waiting car and she was more than happy to hop into it, Lawson said.

"When she was in the car, she was all about the cuddles," Lawson said. "She looked at the other two dogs that she knew and it was like she was saying, 'Thank goodness, I am back with my pack,' and then she curled up and fell fast asleep."

Beaver appeared in good health but Lawson said she will see a veterinarian once back in Virginia for a full assessment. After that she is going to spend time with Lawson and Smith while they evaluate her behavior and determine how much time she needs before being placed in an adoptive home.

"Her physical and mental health are the most important things," Lawson said. "She has had this traumatic incident and we need to let her settle and feel safe."

Recommended Stories

  • Hero Firefighter Thought He Was Adopting 1 Cat. He Ended Up With 7

    At first, Tom Haluscak thought he was overfeeding his new cat. Nope, she was pregnant.

  • Lost Bulldog Found on Long Island Train Tracks Rescued in 'Act of Heroism' by Rail Road Crew

    Sampson, an 8-year-old English bulldog, was safely reunited with his owner thanks to two Long Island Rail Road crew members

  • As endangered birds lose their songs, they can't find mates

    Male songbirds usually learn their tunes from adult mentors. For five years, ecologist Ross Crates has tracked the singing ability and breeding success of critically endangered regent honeyeaters. “Song learning in many birds is a process similar to humans learning languages — they learn by listening to other individuals,” said Crates, who is based at Australian National University.

  • Meet Pascal: Illinois zoo names river otter pup

    Online voters named a 2-month-old otter pup at Brookfield Zoo near Chicago after a popular otter character in a video game. Pascal is being hand-reared and is still learning how to swim, but will soon be back in a habitat with his mom and dad. (March 16)

  • Kelly Ripa Adopts Rescue Dog Featured on Live : 'The Consueloses Have Made a Decision to Adopt'

    Ripa's new dog, a Maltese/Shih Tzu mix named Lena, joins her other rescue pooch Chewie

  • Woman interrupts her husband having a spa day with their cat

    Chase the cat loves a good spa day

  • Behavioral experts issues warning over serious post-pandemic condition plaguing pets

    Here's how you can prepare your dog for the transition to a post-pandemic world.

  • 'I am worried': California Gov. Newsom says recall attempt is likely to succeed

    "I'm going to fight this thing, because I'm going to fight for California values and the things I hold dear," Newsom said.

  • Firefighters bravely remove fiery gas tank from fifth-floor kitchen

    This flaming gas tank could have exploded but didn’t, thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of these firefighters.

  • How well do COVID vaccines protect after organ transplant?

    A new study raised questions about how well COVID-19 vaccines protect organ transplant recipients — and what precautions people with suppressed immune systems should take after the shots. Vaccines rev up the immune system to recognize the virus, something that's harder to do if someone’s immune cells aren’t in good working order. Transplant recipients take powerful immune-suppressing drugs to prevent organ rejection, which also increases their risk from the coronavirus — but excluded them from vaccine studies.

  • "Bachelor" breaks up with Rachael Kirkconnell over racist past

    "If you don't understand that something like that is problematic in 2018, there's a lot of me that you won't understand," James said, referring to photos of Kirkconnell at an Antebellum South-themed party.

  • 5 Grammys that went to the wrong people in 2021, and who should've won instead

    Major awards like record of the year and best pop duo/group performance were bungled on Sunday, despite a surprisingly well-received ceremony.

  • Quaking in their beds, sleepless Icelanders await volcanic eruption

    Icelanders are yearning for some undisturbed shut-eye after tremors from tens of thousands of earthquakes have rattled their sleep for weeks in what scientists call an unprecedented seismic event, which might well end in a spectacular volcanic eruption. Grindavik lies in the southern part of the Reykjanes Peninsula, a volcanic and seismic hot spot, where more than 40,000 earthquakes have occurred since Feb. 24, exceeding the total number of earthquakes registered there last year. Located between the Eurasian and the North American tectonic plates, Iceland frequently experiences earthquakes as the plates slowly drift in opposite directions at a pace of around 2 centimetres each year.

  • NASCAR to use COVID-detecting dogs as part of screening at Atlanta

    NASCAR will use COVID-detecting dogs to help screen those in the garage area before Sunday's Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Black Twitter reacts to ‘Bachelor’ break-up over winner’s racist past

    The controversial season finale came to a close with a dramatic after-special hosted by Emmanuel Acho. Monday night was the finale of this year’s highly controversial season of The Bachelor on ABC, and Black Twitter shared its thoughts aplenty over the winner’s racist past. After 24 seasons of white leads, many Bachelor fans were excited when ABC announced Matt James was cast as its first Black focus of attention for Season 25.

  • Labrador Retriever Named the Most Popular Dog Breed for the 30th Year in a Row

    The American Kennel Club (AKC) released their annual list of the most popular dog breeds on Tuesday

  • Taika Waititi confused after winning Grammy for 'Jojo Rabbit': 'I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now'

    Taika Waititi is now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner after adding a Grammy to the Oscar he won for "Jojo Rabbit" last year.

  • How To Make Chicken Chow Fun | MYOTO Recipe | Rachael Ray

    Watch Rach stir-fry up an easy chicken chow fun.

  • Lawyer: Iran charges detained French tourist with spying

    Iran has charged a French tourist with spying and “spreading propaganda against the system,” his lawyer said Monday, the latest in a series of cases against foreigners at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the West. Benjamin Berier was arrested some 10 months ago after taking pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asking questions on social media about Iran's obligatory Islamic headscarf for women, said his lawyer Saeed Dehghan. Dehghan told The Associated Press the charges came in a Sunday hearing in the justice department in the northeastern city of Mashahd.

  • This Cheerleading Mom Wanted To Destroy Her Daughter’s Teammates — So She Used Deep-Fakes

    In July 2020, a mother of a Victory Vipers cheerleader in Bucks County, PA approached police with a disturbing report: Someone was harassing her teenage daughter and sending doctored images of the underage girl to make it appear as if she was naked, vaping, and drinking. Shortly after, two more families came forward with similar stories: Their daughters, all members of the same cheerleading squad, were being targeted by an unknown person with doctored photos and videos. But it was the eventual suspect that caused concern and confusion among the three girls’ families. On March 4, authorities arrested who they believe to be the person behind the coordinated harassment campaign. Raffaela Spone, 50, allegedly harassed members of her own daughter’s cheerleading squad for months. Spone, who now faces three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child, among other related offenses, allegedly began targeting the girls after they had a reported “falling out” with her daughter. In addition to harassing those three members of the Vipers cheerleading squad for months, Spone is being accused of lifting photos from their social media accounts and altering them to make it look like the girls were drinking and vaping, sometimes while naked or while wearing bikinis. In one instance, the Spone allegedly urged a 17-year-old girl to kill herself. “I do get hate comments — nothing to this extreme, but I was really upset,” the girl told a local ABC affiliate. “I was like, ‘Who says this to someone? Who thinks it’s OK?’ It made me more mad than upset.” Spone is said to have sent doctored videos and pictures of the girls to the cheerleading squad’s coaches and gym owners. The intent, per an affidavit of probable cause, was to get the girls kicked off the squad — a known consequence for vaping or drinking while underage. Spone also allegedly sent text messages and made phone calls to the gym from multiple phone numbers, according to authorities. “I felt like if I said to someone… I… like… no one, no one would trust me. They had the video on proof, even though the video wasn’t real,” Madi Hime, a Victor Vipers cheerleader, told the TODAY Show. “I didn’t know how to protect her from that. I didn’t know who to protect her from. There were a lot of sleepless nights,” Madi’s mother added. So, how exactly did Raffaela Spone finally get caught in her cheer tower of lies? Police were able to track an IP address and phone numbers back to Spone’s home, and allege she used her smartphone to send messages, doctored photos, and deepfake videos via an app that enabled her to hide her number. “We’ve always taken for granted that a photo is a photo, a video is a video,” Bucks Country District Attorney Matt Weintraub told TODAY. “We can’t take that for granted anymore.” There is no indication that Spone’s daughter was aware of her mother’s actions, and Weintraub said “the daughter is completely blameless in this” during a Monday news conference. Spone herself has denied the allegations and the charges, and her lawyer told TODAY: “We are going to aggressively fight this.” Weintraub says that if convicted, it’s unlikely that Spone will face the maximum penalty of six years in prison, given that she has no prior criminal history. In a statement obtained by TODAY, the Victory Vipers said, in part, that their “group has always promoted a family environment and we are sorry for all individuals involved.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Is PregnantAnna Delvey Has Been Released From PrisonLisa Montgomery: What To Know About Her Execution