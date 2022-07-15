It’s almost National Ice Cream Day—7 ideas to celebrate at home

National Ice Cream Day is the perfect excuse to eat your frozen treat of choice.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! National Ice Cream Day, possibly the most delicious holiday one can celebrate, is almost upon us. Whether you like fancy Neopolitan, Pistachio or classic chocolate, we're here to help you make the most of this tasty day with products to try to enjoy ice cream right at home.

When is National Ice Cream Day 2022?

National Ice Cream Day is this Sunday, July 17. Believe it or not, July is even National Ice Cream Month, with both the day and month celebrations being signed into law by former President Ronald Reagan in 1984. Ice cream, of course, has a much longer history, with records of milk-based frozen desserts dating back to the Tang Dynasty in seventh-century China. The history of the world's favorite frozen treat is fascinating, but eating it is the real treat so let's get to the good part.

Get ice cream delivered straight to your door

You can try many exciting flavors by having them delivered right to your doorstep.

The best way to celebrate the occasion is of course by eating ice cream, but with how hot it's been, you may not want to leave your house, even with a scoop of delectable ice cream waiting for you. Luckily, you can have ice cream delivered straight to your door thanks to stores like Goldbelly, which provides national delivery of local and artisanal products, and Jeni's, which offers a variety of cool flavors like Everything Bagel, Watermelon Taffy and Buttercream Birthday Cake. Hey, don’t knock it ‘til you try it.

Shop Jeni's

Shop Goldbelly

Opt for a healthier option if you want

Cutting back on calories doesn't mean you have to give up ice cream.

There's no getting around the fact that ice cream is very sugary, thus high in calories—it's part of the reason why it's so darn good. Fortunately, there are ice cream options out there that are healthier, using less sugar and calories. We selflessly tested several brands of healthy ice cream and found Halo Top to be the best, owing to its flavor and texture that are nearly identical to "normal" ice cream.

Shop Halo Top

Churn some tasty ice cream at home

With an ice cream maker, you can have ice cream exactly as you like it.

Part of the magic of ice cream is the freedom to have it your way. With an ice cream maker you can do just that by making your own from scratch. It might seem intimidating, but the Cuisinart ICE-21 is a simple-to-use, entry-level ice cream maker that will make ice cream just the way you like it in only twenty minutes. And if you already have a KitchenAid stand mixer, there's no need to buy a whole new appliance. You can get an attachment that will turn your KitchenAid into an ice cream-making wonder machine.

$66.49 from Amazon

$79.95 from Amazon

Make your own fruity sorbet

With the Creami, you can make your own healthy treats, too.

When it comes to eating healthier while still treating yourself to some frozen goodness, a great way to do so is by opting for a sorbet made with delicious fruits. Like ice cream, you can make your own sorbet right at home. The best appliance for the job is the Ninja Creami, which blends fruits with ease. Our Kitchen & Cooking editor, Danielle DeSiato, speaks to its versatility, saying “Whether you want a quick solution for spinning some homemade ice cream in a Ninja Creami, or an even quicker solution for blending some fruit for delicious sorbet, you can't go wrong with my favorite frozen treat gadget.”

$190 from Amazon

Scoop out ice cream with ease

A good ice cream scoop goes a long way and your bent spoons will thank you.

With your ice cream secured, you'll want to make sure you have a scoop for it. You might think it silly to have a specific utensil for the purpose of scooping out ice cream, but trust us—after a tub of ice cream has been living in the depths of your freezer for a week, you (and your favorite spoons) will thank us when it comes time to scoop out the rock-hard ice cream. Plus, a scoop makes for an easier way to manage portions. We love the OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop, primarily for its comfortable grip. It's the little things that make all the difference.

$15.95 from Amazon

Mix a delicious drink with a blender

A high-quality blender is a kitchen staple regardless of the day, but even more so on National Ice Cream Day.

If you're more in the mood for something to drink than eat, then have no fear! If nothing else, ice cream is versatile. You can get your ice cream kick in the form of a delicious shake or smoothie. For that, you'll want a blender and there are few better options than the Vitamix 5300. Its powerful motor allows for speedy, well-blended mixes and its small base makes it easy to store when not in use.

As great as the Vitamix is, it is pricey. For a more affordable blending option, consider a personal blender. The NutriBullet Select is our favorite personal blender we tested thanks to its versatility and power, which ensures that your next drink will be made quickly and smoothly.

$469.98 from Amazon

$78.68 from Amazon

Use a popsicle mold to make a fun treat

Use a mold when you want a bit more shape to your treats.

Perhaps you fancy ice cream with a bit more of a shape, or maybe you're just more a fan of popsicles. Either way, you can't go wrong with a popsicle mold, which can be filled with anything from fresh fruit juice to sea salt ice cream. Zoku’s pop molds are both BPA- and drip-free to make sure your next popsicle-making session is a pleasant one. Plus, you can get them in a range of cute shapes that kids (and adults) will love.

$18 from Amazon

