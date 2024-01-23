Almost all of Oklahoma is under a dense fog advisory this morning. What you need to know

Devon Tower is enveloped in fog as flurries of snow fall in Oklahoma City in 2023. Almost the entire state of Oklahoma is under a dense fog advisory Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

In addition to some areas still experiencing slick roads, nearly all of Oklahoma is under a dense fog advisory Tuesday morning.

The dense fog stretches from the Gulf of Mexico to the Canadian border, according to a map from the National Weather Service. Only two Oklahoma counties are left out, Texas and Cimmaron in the panhandle, instead experiencing a freezing fog advisory.

Here's everything you need to know about the fog and travel this morning.

What is a dense fog advisory?

In dense fog, visibility can be one quarter mile or less, according to the advisory from the National Weather Service in Norman.

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

How does fog affect travel?

Fog can make traveling dangerous due to the low visibility, and some Oklahomans have the added hazard of slick roads.

"If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you," the advisory states.

