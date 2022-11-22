Almost one in five Germans dipping into savings to get by - poll

FILE PHOTO: Salads and vegetables are offered on a farmer's market during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hamburg
2
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Nearly one in five people in Germany have had to draw on their savings to cover everyday costs as rising inflation cuts into their purchasing power, a survey by the Kantar polling institute published on Tuesday found.

According to the survey of 2,000 people, 19.4% of respondents said they were using their savings to get by.

Some 12.3% of respondents said they did not have any money in reserve but could manage by tightening their belts, while 8% said they would have to find another job or government assistance because they had no money to fall back on.

By contrast, 57.4% of respondents said they could manage without having to dip into savings.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, were up 11.6% on the year in October.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Maria Sheahan and Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • China plans stiff fines in tech-related changes to competition law

    China's market regulator proposed amendments on Tuesday to a law on unfair competition, making provisions for fines ranging as high as a 5% share of a firm's annual revenue to punish such practices by internet companies. The changes, open for public comment until Dec. 22, are part of a two-year-old crackdown on formerly freewheeling giant internet firms, which China has punished for activities from monopolistic behaviour to exploiting consumers. Operators must not use data, algorithms, technology or any capital advantages to engage in unfair competition, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a revised draft of the measures.

  • China Set to Fine Ant More Than $1 Billion, Reuters Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are planning to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., paving the way for the ending of a regulatory overhaul of the financial technology firm, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Co

  • Enel to Sell Assets Worth €21 Billion in Bid to Reduce Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Enel SpA plans to sell assets worth as much as €21 billion ($22 billion) to cut its record debt pile, leading to exits from markets in South America and Europe. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Ma

  • Kuaishou Revenue Beats Estimates After Fending off ByteDance

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology’s revenue beat estimates, holding its own against a slowing Chinese economy and competition from TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapRevenue

  • Philippine Central Banker Sees Window to Slow Rate Increases

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank is ready to move to a slower pace of interest-rate increases, according to Governor Felipe Medalla, amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will turn less hawkish.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsUS Stocks Drop Wi

  • US, Russia Urge Turkey to De-Escalate Fighting in Syria

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapThe US and Russia urged Turkey to avoid escalating violence in northern Syria as Turkey’s leader vowed a fresh incursion against Kurdish militants that

  • Blythe Masters’ Motive to Buy Berlin VC Embedded/Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Motive Partners has agreed to acquire Berlin-based venture capital firm embedded/capital GmbH to chase opportunities in Europe’s growing startup scene.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets Wrap

  • Marketmind: COVID blues

    A nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases in China is again the main talking point for weary global markets on Tuesday as Beijing shut parks and museums and more cities resumed mass testing. Analysts are pushing back growth expectations for the world's second-largest economy, just as China had started to make adjustments to its zero-COVID policy, a move that gave investors some relief. At a time when global markets are pricing in a slower-than-expected Fed pivot and inflation shows few signs of cooling, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development will publish its latest economic outlook on Tuesday.

  • Ericsson to invest in 6G network research in Britain

    LONDON (Reuters) -Network equipment maker Ericsson will invest millions of pounds in 6G mobile research in Britain, it said on Tuesday, working with universities on hardware security, AI and cognitive networks and quantum computing. The Swedish company, which supplies 5G gear to all four British mobile networks, said the 10-year initiative would help to drive development of next-generation 6G networks, which are expected to be commercially available about 2030. Ericsson's UK and Ireland CEO Katherine Ainley said that British universities are performing world-beating research in some of the technologies that would underpin next-generation networks.

  • How a false claim about Iran executions spread online

    In recent days, social media posts providing alarming updates on protesters in Iran have been shared by tens of thousands online. The posts, including by prominent officials and celebrities, falsely claimed that Iran's parliament had voted to execute thousands of detained protesters. Iran's parliament does not issue sentences; that's a power that rests with its judiciary branch.

  • Defense ministry names Russia's objective in Donbas

    The main goal of the Russian troops in eastern Ukraine is to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on national television on Nov. 22, adding that the Russian army makes 400 attacks per day in the Donbas.

  • Jaylen Brown responds to criticism of tweet which appears to support Black Hebrew Israelites

    The Celtics wing said he 'was not aware' of who the group was in the clip he retweeted.

  • Boeing, Southwest defeat class actions over 737 MAX safety

    (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday threw out class-action lawsuits accusing Boeing Co and Southwest Airlines Co of covering up a fatal flaw in the design of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane, and ordered that the litigation be dismissed. In a 3-0 decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said four classes of passengers who claimed they were overcharged on nearly 200 million Southwest and American Airlines tickets over 18 months could not prove they were harmed, depriving federal courts of jurisdiction. Brian Dunne, whose law firm represented the plaintiffs, declined to comment.

  • 4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

    With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...

  • Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

    Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For Zhu, and millions of other younger Chinese, the low pay, long hours of drudgery and the risk of injuries are no longer sacrifices worth making. "After a while that work makes your mind numb," said the 32-year-old, who quit the production lines some years ago and now makes a living selling milk formula and doing scooter deliveries for a supermarket in Shenzhen, China's southern tech hub.

  • The US economy may not be screwed after all — but the stock market sure is

    After partying for 12 years, stocks are paying the price for the market's addiction to debt — and they'll keep falling until 2024.

  • Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon

    The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans' bottom...

  • Inflation Is Easing—or Is It? The Fed’s Next Headache.

    Goods inflation is falling, and the shelter component of CPI soon could do so. Not so services inflation, and that complicates the Fed’s policy path.

  • Tech layoffs are not the canary in the coal mine for the U.S. labor market, Morgan Stanley says

    Tech firms including Lyft, Twitter, Stripe, Meta and Amazon have laid off staff in recent months.

  • Auditors in Iraq uncover staggering $2.5 billion tax fraud

    Auditors in Iraq have uncovered a massive scheme in which a network of businesses and officials embezzled some $2.5 billion from the country’s tax authority, despite layers of safeguards. The scandal poses an early test for Iraq’s new government, which was formed late last month after a prolonged political crisis. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has vowed to crack down on corruption, but few expect any senior officials or political leaders to be held accountable.