Almost there, readers; only $8,000 to go

Dec. 27—Donations to the Haywood Pathways Center continue to flow as part of The Mountaineer Reader Challenge to help the center build a children's playground and update its kitchen and dining area.

The challenge goal was to raise $90,000, which will be matched, dollar for dollar, by an anonymous donor to raise $180,000 to complete the capital projects. To date, readers have contributed $81,927, bringing the challenge 91% to goal.

The most recent donors include:

* James Plemmons: $1,000

* Rex Worley: $50

* Edwina Costly: $400

* Michael & Paula Bostic: $1,000

* Joan Robb: $50

* Anonymous: $40

* Virginia & Walter Lambeth: $100

* James & Karen Juhnke: $100

* Anonymous: $5,000

* Anonymous: $2,200

* Joyce McCracken: $50

"We at Pathways are completely blown away by the community's response to this matching challenge," said Mandy Haithcox, executive director of Haywood Pathways Center. "We know Haywood to be a kind and generous place, and we are honored that you support the work we do to help provide food, shelter, supportive services, and the opportunity for life change for our neighbors in need. You are making a difference in your community, and we are absolutely stronger together!"

Only $8,073 is needed to meet The Mountaineer Reader Challenge. To help reach the goal, make donations at www.haywoodpathwayscenter.org/how-can-i-help, call 828-246-0332 or mail checks to the Haywood Pathways Center, 179 Hemlock St., Waynesville, NC 28786 and note The Mountaineer Reader Challenge in the memo line.