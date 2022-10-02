Almost all Russian troops in Lyman successfully ‘redeployed’ to body bags or captivity, Ukraine says

Ukraine takes back yet Donetsk Oblast town, Russian troops forced to withdraw again

The ministry was responding to a comment on Oct. 1 by the Russian Defense Ministry that Russian troops had successfully redeployed to “more favorable lines of defense.”

The Ukrainian armed forces responded with a mocking post on Twitter.

“We thank the ‘Ministry of Defense’ of Russia for successful cooperation in organizing the ‘Izyum 2.0’ exercise,” the Ukrainian armed forces account tweeted.

“Almost all russian troops deployed to Lyman were successfully redeployed either into body bags or into Ukrainian captivity. We have one question for you: Would you like a repeat?”

On the afternoon of Oct. 1, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, said that Ukrainian troops had entered five settlements near the city of Lyman, resulting in a group of several thousand Russian soldiers becoming surrounded. According to the head of the Luhansk Regional Military–Civil Administration, Serhiy Hayday, the number of enemy troops surrounded was more than 5,000.

Shortly after, photos of Ukrainian troops raising the Ukrainian flag at the city’s entrance started to appear online. Later, Cherevaty confirmed that Ukrainian troops had entered Lyman, where fighting continued.

Later that evening, Russia’s Ministry of Defense commented on the situation in Lyman by stating that Russian troops had redeployed to “more favorable lines of defense”.

According to Ukrainian officials, as of the evening of Oct. 1, fighting in the city of Lyman was continuing.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports that Ukrainian forces have continued to advance east as far as the town of Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast.

